Stable Kernels: 5.18.7, 5.15.50, 5.10.125, 5.4.201, 4.19.249, 4.14.285, and 4.9.320
I'm announcing the release of the 5.18.7 kernel. All users of the 5.18 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.18.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.18.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-h
Also: Linux 5.15.50
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 317 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Linux Mint: The Beginner-Friendly Linux Operating System for Everyone
This article contains all the necessary information you need for Linux Mint and helps you to learn and make a wise decision on your journey with this operating system.
today's howtos
Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Recent comments
5 hours 30 min ago
5 hours 48 min ago
5 hours 52 min ago
7 hours 36 min ago
7 hours 50 min ago
8 hours 2 min ago
10 hours 44 min ago
1 day 10 min ago
1 day 21 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago