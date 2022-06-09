today's howtos
-
How to install Postman on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 - ByteXD
Postman, known initially as HTTPie, is an open-source HTTP client for developers to use when building APIs or making requests to various services online. Postman is compatible with any language that makes HTTP requests.
The best thing about Postman is that it’s FREE and open-source, so anyone can use it on any platform they wish. It has collection management, request building, testing and mocking, response validation, and environment sharing that help you work faster and be more productive.
You can also automate the same tasks with languages you already know, such as Python, Golang, Javascript, Java, and more.
This tutorial will show you how to install Postman on Ubuntu Ubuntu 22.04 / 20.04 using different methods.
-
How to install PhpStorm 2022 on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install PhpStorm 2022 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Please take note that it comes with a 30-day free trial and afterward it is paid.
If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!
-
How to install FFmpeg on CentOS 9 Stream?
In this post, you will learn how to install FFmpeg on CentOS 9 Stream. This increasingly popular system will serve as the basis for future editions of RHEL. So, it’s good to keep it in mind.
-
How to Install Darktable on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable
Darktable is a free and open-source photography application program and raw developer. Rather than being a raster graphics editor like Adobe Photoshop or GIMP, it comprises a subset of image editing operations specifically aimed at non-destructive raw image post-production. In addition to basic RAW conversion, Darktable is equipped with a wide variety of tools for basic and advanced image editing. These include exposure correction, color management, white balance, image sharpening, noise reduction, perspective correction, and local retouching. As a result, Darktable is an incredibly powerful tool for photographers of all experience levels. Best of all, it is entirely free to download and use.
The following tutorial will teach you how to install Darktable on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using APT or Flatpak installation using the command line terminal.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 372 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
13 min 47 sec ago
27 min 50 sec ago
12 hours 14 min ago
12 hours 32 min ago
12 hours 36 min ago
14 hours 21 min ago
14 hours 34 min ago
14 hours 46 min ago
17 hours 29 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago