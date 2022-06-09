Review: AlmaLinux OS 9.0 Looking back on my experiences with AlmaLinux, there was such a lot of ground covered in under a week and with such varied results. Getting started was a painful experience. The release announcement for AlmaLinux OS 9.0 talks about multiple editions which do not (at the time of writing) exist, cutting off avenues of testing live media and running the distribution on Raspberry Pi computers. The torrent I tried to download was incomplete and there are some key pieces of documentation missing that I had to find upstream. To make matters worse, Anaconda is one of the least friendly graphical installers I have used in recent years with awkwardly placed controls and overly complicated screens. Once I was up and running, there were several problems on the desktop side of things. GNOME on Wayland is relatively slow and had some problems compared to the GNOME on X11 session, automatic updates are slow and interrupt the flow of using the system. It feels like a functional step backwards to be using a Windows-like update system which is less convenient than virtually any other Linux distribution of the past two decades. To top it off, I couldn't get the Totem player to play videos (despite the software centre claiming I had the proper codecs) and VLC wouldn't play sound, though it works fine on other distributions on the same hardware. I'm sure some people will write to me to point out AlmaLinux is not primarily intended to be used as a workstation platform, its main duty is as a server distribution. I agree with this idea, but the project claims (inaccurately, it seems) to offer live desktop editions of AlmaLinux and the system installer has multiple workstation and "Server with GUI" roles we can select. Running as a desktop system might not be the distribution's primary role, but it is one which is advertised and encouraged. Running GNOME is even the default role selected by Anaconda, so it would be foolish to overlook how the distribution functions in this, its default role.

Linux 5.19-rc4 So we've had a couple of fairly small rc releases, and here we finally start to see an uptick in commits in rc4. Not what I really want to see in the middle of the release cycle, but not entirely surprising considering how quiet it's been so far. And while 5.19-rc4 is a bit larger than previous rc's, and is a bit larger than we usually see at this point, it's by no means anywhere near record size. So more of a "a bit bigger than usual" than a "Oh my God, this thing is huge". The changes are also spread out fairly widely, and nothing really stands out. I think the individually biggest patches are the reverts to the printk threading changes that people wanted to really think about some more, since the changes had caused some issues. The rest of the diffstat is _fairly_ flat, with perhaps the vc4 drm patches standing out a bit. So at least right now this all feels like "making up for a small rc3" rather than anything really worrisome, and probably just a result of timing some of the patches shifted into rc4. But let's see how this develops over the next couple of weeks. The full shortlog with all the details is below, and I don't think there's any larger pattern here. We've got all the usual architecture fixes, driver fixes all over the place, and filesystems, core networking, and tooling (perf and selftests). A lot of the changes here are one- and few-liners. Please do go test. Thanks, Linus