This week was all about software releases as Plasma users got a new update to their favorite desktop environment, video editors got new releases of the Pitivi and Shotcut apps, music and photography enthusiasts got new releases of the Mixxx and digiKam apps, and the next major Krita release promises big things for digital painting artists. Not so many distro releases this week, but we did get a new version of KaOS Linux for fans of the latest and greatest KDE software, as well as a new EndeavourOS ISO snapshot that brought a major new feature for fans of ARM devices, and I had the pleasure of taking it for a spin on my Raspberry Pi 4 computer.

Virtual assistant technology defines as an application program that uses semantic and deep learning. It can also call an AI assistant or digital assistant. It helps users or enterprises to assist people or automate tasks.

I was looking for a way to output debug messages that can also carry additional values, when not output to the screen. That is easy. The tricky part is golfing the interface. After quite a bit of struggle. I ended up with the following.

How to move from Marshal to the new Rails 7 default JSON serializer. I was recently upgrading Phrase to Rails 7. Big upgrades like that are usually being done with the most minimal changes, and this one wasn’t an exception. However, every major and minor version of Rails brings some new defaults that can accumulate over time, leaving you with some debt to pay.

In this post I explore a couple of new (to me) operators in jq's arsenal: JOIN and INDEX, based on an answer to a question that I came across on Stack Overflow. The answer was in response to a question (JQ: How to join arrays by key?) about how to merge two arrays of related information. I found it interesting and it also introduced me to a couple of operators in jq that I'd hitherto not come across. There's a section in the manual titled SQL-Style Operators that describe them.

today's howtos How to install Postman on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 - ByteXD Postman, known initially as HTTPie, is an open-source HTTP client for developers to use when building APIs or making requests to various services online. Postman is compatible with any language that makes HTTP requests. The best thing about Postman is that it’s FREE and open-source, so anyone can use it on any platform they wish. It has collection management, request building, testing and mocking, response validation, and environment sharing that help you work faster and be more productive. You can also automate the same tasks with languages you already know, such as Python, Golang, Javascript, Java, and more. This tutorial will show you how to install Postman on Ubuntu Ubuntu 22.04 / 20.04 using different methods.

How to install PhpStorm 2022 on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install PhpStorm 2022 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below. Please take note that it comes with a 30-day free trial and afterward it is paid. If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!

How to install FFmpeg on CentOS 9 Stream? In this post, you will learn how to install FFmpeg on CentOS 9 Stream. This increasingly popular system will serve as the basis for future editions of RHEL. So, it’s good to keep it in mind.

How to Install Darktable on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable Darktable is a free and open-source photography application program and raw developer. Rather than being a raster graphics editor like Adobe Photoshop or GIMP, it comprises a subset of image editing operations specifically aimed at non-destructive raw image post-production. In addition to basic RAW conversion, Darktable is equipped with a wide variety of tools for basic and advanced image editing. These include exposure correction, color management, white balance, image sharpening, noise reduction, perspective correction, and local retouching. As a result, Darktable is an incredibly powerful tool for photographers of all experience levels. Best of all, it is entirely free to download and use. The following tutorial will teach you how to install Darktable on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using APT or Flatpak installation using the command line terminal.