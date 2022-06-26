9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 26th, 2022
This week was all about software releases as Plasma users got a new update to their favorite desktop environment, video editors got new releases of the Pitivi and Shotcut apps, music and photography enthusiasts got new releases of the Mixxx and digiKam apps, and the next major Krita release promises big things for digital painting artists.
Not so many distro releases this week, but we did get a new version of KaOS Linux for fans of the latest and greatest KDE software, as well as a new EndeavourOS ISO snapshot that brought a major new feature for fans of ARM devices, and I had the pleasure of taking it for a spin on my Raspberry Pi 4 computer.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 414 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 26th, 2022
This week was all about software releases as Plasma users got a new update to their favorite desktop environment, video editors got new releases of the Pitivi and Shotcut apps, music and photography enthusiasts got new releases of the Mixxx and digiKam apps, and the next major Krita release promises big things for digital painting artists. Not so many distro releases this week, but we did get a new version of KaOS Linux for fans of the latest and greatest KDE software, as well as a new EndeavourOS ISO snapshot that brought a major new feature for fans of ARM devices, and I had the pleasure of taking it for a spin on my Raspberry Pi 4 computer.
today's howtos
LINMOB.net - Weekly #MobilePOSIX Update (25/2022): Better Processing in Megapixels and another report on the PinePhone Pro Cameras
The usual development progress, another nice Q&A video by UBports and DOOM on a Modem!
Another Linux Weekly Roundup
Linux Weekly Roundup #188