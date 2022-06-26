Programming Leftovers
Understanding jq's SQL style operators JOIN and INDEX
In this post I explore a couple of new (to me) operators in jq's arsenal: JOIN and INDEX, based on an answer to a question that I came across on Stack Overflow.
The answer was in response to a question (JQ: How to join arrays by key?) about how to merge two arrays of related information. I found it interesting and it also introduced me to a couple of operators in jq that I'd hitherto not come across. There's a section in the manual titled SQL-Style Operators that describe them.
Migrating Rails cookies to the new JSON serializer
How to move from Marshal to the new Rails 7 default JSON serializer.
I was recently upgrading Phrase to Rails 7. Big upgrades like that are usually being done with the most minimal changes, and this one wasn’t an exception. However, every major and minor version of Rails brings some new defaults that can accumulate over time, leaving you with some debt to pay.
gfldex: Sinking Errors
I was looking for a way to output debug messages that can also carry additional values, when not output to the screen. That is easy. The tricky part is golfing the interface. After quite a bit of struggle. I ended up with the following.
Friday is an Open-source Virtual Assistant
Virtual assistant technology defines as an application program that uses semantic and deep learning. It can also call an AI assistant or digital assistant. It helps users or enterprises to assist people or automate tasks.
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 26th, 2022
This week was all about software releases as Plasma users got a new update to their favorite desktop environment, video editors got new releases of the Pitivi and Shotcut apps, music and photography enthusiasts got new releases of the Mixxx and digiKam apps, and the next major Krita release promises big things for digital painting artists. Not so many distro releases this week, but we did get a new version of KaOS Linux for fans of the latest and greatest KDE software, as well as a new EndeavourOS ISO snapshot that brought a major new feature for fans of ARM devices, and I had the pleasure of taking it for a spin on my Raspberry Pi 4 computer.
today's howtos
LINMOB.net - Weekly #MobilePOSIX Update (25/2022): Better Processing in Megapixels and another report on the PinePhone Pro Cameras
The usual development progress, another nice Q&A video by UBports and DOOM on a Modem!
