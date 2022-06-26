today's howtos
-
Easily Get 3rd-Party Software on Ubuntu With Deb-Get
Deb-get is a high-level software installation and management tool that works on top of the apt package manager to easily enable installing 3rd-party software.
The developers of the utility have already identified a list of where most common 3rd-party applications are distributed, and they have simply programmed their utility to download software from these places and install them for you automatically, so that you don’t have to do it by yourself.
You can check that list here.
The usage syntax is quite simple. Just like apt, you can run commands like deb-get install, deb-get show, deb-get search and deb-get remove.
If the 3rd-party application you are looking for is distributed in a Deb package repository, then that repository will be added to your system so that you can receive updates anytime you run the apt upgrade command. Otherwise, you will just need to run the deb-get upgrade command to update all your 3rd-party installed applications whenever there is a new version.
-
Install GVM 21.4 on Kali Linux
In this guide, you will learn how to install GVM 21.4 on Kali Linux. Greenbone Vulnerability Management (GVM), previously known as OpenVAS, is a network security scanner which provides a set of network vulnerability tests (NVTs) to detect security loopholes in systems and applications. As of this writing, GVM 21.4.4 is the current stable release.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 350 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 26th, 2022
This week was all about software releases as Plasma users got a new update to their favorite desktop environment, video editors got new releases of the Pitivi and Shotcut apps, music and photography enthusiasts got new releases of the Mixxx and digiKam apps, and the next major Krita release promises big things for digital painting artists. Not so many distro releases this week, but we did get a new version of KaOS Linux for fans of the latest and greatest KDE software, as well as a new EndeavourOS ISO snapshot that brought a major new feature for fans of ARM devices, and I had the pleasure of taking it for a spin on my Raspberry Pi 4 computer.
today's howtos
LINMOB.net - Weekly #MobilePOSIX Update (25/2022): Better Processing in Megapixels and another report on the PinePhone Pro Cameras
The usual development progress, another nice Q&A video by UBports and DOOM on a Modem!
Recent comments
1 hour 2 min ago
1 hour 37 min ago
4 hours 14 min ago
4 hours 28 min ago
16 hours 14 min ago
16 hours 32 min ago
16 hours 36 min ago
18 hours 21 min ago
18 hours 35 min ago
18 hours 47 min ago