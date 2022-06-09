today's howtos
Split Audio Files into Parts
I recently got in the need of splitting quite large amount of audio files into smaller equal parts. The first thought that came to my mind was – probably thousand or more people had similar problem in the past so its already solved – so I went directly to the web search engine.
The found solutions seem not that great or work partially only … or not work like I expected them to work. After looking at one of the possible solutions in a bash(1) script I started to modify it … but it turned out that writing my own solution was faster and easier … and simpler.
Today I will share with you my solution to automatically split audio files into small equal parts.
A Previous Sibling Selector
In natural language, what I wanted was: “select every
element that directly precedes an <hr> element and style the <a> link inside of it.”
I know how to select the next sibiling of an element with div + p.
And I know how to select any adjacent sibling of an element (which follows it) with div ~ p.
And I learned how to select an element when it only has one child with p:only-child a (even though they are the only element on their line, markdown will wrap the [link](#) elements in a paragraph tag).
But how do I select the previous sibling of an element? Something like p:before(hr) which would select all paragraphs that precede an <hr> element.
How to Set Static IP Address on Ubuntu 22.04
Hello folks, in this guide, we will cover how to set static ip address on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish) step by step.
Make a temporary file on Linux with Bash | Opensource.com
When programming in the Bash scripting language, you sometimes need to create a temporary file. For instance, you might need to have an intermediary file you can commit to disk so you can process it with another command. It's easy to create a file such as temp or anything ending in .tmp. However, those names are just as likely to be generated by some other process, so you could accidentally overwrite an existing temporary file. And besides that, you shouldn't have to expend mental effort coming up with names that seem unique. The mktemp command on Fedora-based systems and tempfile on Debian-based systems are specially designed to alleviate that burden by making it easy to create, use, and remove unique files.
Use a SystemTap example script to trace kernel code operation | Red Hat Developer
SystemTap allows developers to add instrumentation to Linux systems to better understand the behavior of the kernel as well as userspace applications and libraries. This article, the first in a two-part series, shows how SystemTap can reveal potential performance problems down to individual lines of code. The second part of the series will describe how a SystemTap performance monitoring script was written.
How to Add Your Own Custom Color in LibreOffice - Make Tech Easier
While writing or editing text in LibreOffice, there are times where you need to change the color of the text or the background. LibreOffice comes with its own set of color palette that you choose the color from and it is easily accessible from the toolbar. The problem is that if you want to use a custom color which is not available in the palette, you are out of luck because there are no visible options for you to add your own color to the palette.
How to Split Vim Workspace Vertically or Horizontally
There is no better computing environment than the one availed by a Linux operating system distribution. This operating system environment gives its users a complete computing experience without too much interaction with the GUI (Graphical User Interface). The more experienced you are with Linux the more time you spend on the Linux command-line environment.
The command-line environment is efficient enough to handle OS-centered tasks like file editing, configuration, and scripting. A command-line text editor like the Vim editor makes it possible to perform such tasks.
How to Create AWS VPC Peering in same account/region using Terraform
Amazon VPC peering enables the network connection between the private VPCs to route the traffic from one VPC to another. You can create VPC Peering between your own VPC with the VPC in the same region or a different region or with other VPCs in a different AWS account in a different region.
AWS create peering connection by using the existing infrastructure of the VPC. VPC peering connection is not a form of gateway or VPN connection. It helps to make easy to transfer the data from VPC to VPC.
In this guice, it is assumed that the VPCs that you want to peer have been created. If you need help creating a VPC checkout this guide. We need to create the peering request from the peering owner VPC, accept the peering connection request in the accepter account and update the route tables in both the VPCs with entries for the peering connection from either side.
How to Install Darktable on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable
Darktable is a free and open-source photography application program and raw developer. Rather than being a raster graphics editor like Adobe Photoshop or GIMP, it comprises a subset of image editing operations specifically aimed at non-destructive raw image post-production. In addition to basic RAW conversion, Darktable is equipped with various tools for basic and advanced image editing. These include exposure correction, color management, white balance, image sharpening, noise reduction, perspective correction, and local retouching. As a result, Darktable is an incredibly powerful tool for photographers of all experience levels. Best of all, it is entirely free to download and use.
How to Create a Sudo User on Fedora Linux
Fedora Linux is not a new name in the world of computing. This Linux operating system distribution has Red Hat as its primary sponsor. Red Hat made its development possible via the Fedora Project. Through free and open-source licenses, Fedora hosts a variety of distributed software.
This Linux distribution also functions as an upstream for the Red hat Enterprise Linux Community version. The latter statement implies that the Fedora Project is a direct fork for Red Hat. In other words, Red Hat directly borrows its features’ implementation from Fedora.
ulimit command usage in Linux - TREND OCEANS
ulimit command is used by the administrator to limit hardware resources in a pool share and is mainly used by shared hosting providers to curb unwanted hardware resource usage by other tenants.
There are two types of limits that you can set on your Linux machine.
How to Install Pinta on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - LinuxCapable
Pinta is an excellent image editing tool for both novice and experienced users. The user interface is straightforward yet still packed with features. The drawing tools are comprehensive and easy to use, and the wide range of effects makes it easy to add a professional touch to your images. One of the best features of Pinta is the ability to create unlimited layers. This makes it easy to keep your work organized and tidy, which is essential for anyone who wants to develop complex or detailed images. Pinta is a great all-around image editor in every artist’s toolkit.
History of Version Control Systems: Part 1
First-generation version control systems made collaboration possible, but it was painful. Deleting, renaming, or creating new files wasn't easily done. Tracking files across multiple directories as part of one project was impossible. Branching and merging were confusing. Locks worked by copying a file with read-only or read-write UNIX permissions. Inevitably, programmers didn't want to wait for someone else to finish editing, so they got around the lock system with a simple chmod.
The two widely used first-generation version control systems were SCCS and RCS.
How Learning To Code Can Change Your Life?
The art of “Communicating with Computers” is called coding, It allows us to be able to communicate with computers, and make them do what we want them to. One of the most exciting aspects of learning to code is the potential to bring your ideas to life and that’s how popular games, software, apps, web apps, and various other algorithms are built.
Excellent Utilities: Extension Manager - Browse, Install and Manage GNOME Shell Extensions
This series highlights best-of-breed utilities. We cover a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides. Part 22 of our Linux for Starters series explains how to install GNOME shell extensions using Firefox. Because of a bug, our guide explains that it’s not possible to install the extensions using the Snap version of Firefox. Instead, you need to install the deb package for Firefox (or use a different web browser). However, if you have updated to Ubuntu 22.04, you’ll find that trying to install Firefox using apt won’t install a .deb version. Instead, it fetches a package that installs the Firefox Snap. You can install a Firefox deb from the Mozilla Team PPA. But there has to be an easier way to install and manage GNOME Shell Extensions.
Mozilla Firefox 102 Is Now Available for Download, Adds Geoclue Support on Linux
Firefox 102 is now here to introduce support for Geoclue on Linux, a D-Bus service that provides geolocation services when needed by certain websites. It also improves the Picture-in-Picture feature by adding support for subtitles and captions for the Dailymotion, Disney+ Hotstar, Funimation, HBO Max, SonyLIV, and Tubi video streaming services, and further improves the PDF reading mode when using the High Contrast mode.
Why I think the GNOME designers are incompetent
But GNOME folk didn't know how to do this. They don't know how to do window management properly at all. So they take away the title bar buttons, then they say nobody needs title bars, so they took away title bars and replaced them with pathetic "CSD" which means that action buttons are now above the text to which they are responses. Good move, lads. By the way, every written language ever goes from top to bottom, not the reverse. Some to L to R, some go R to L, some do both (boustrophedon) but they all go top to bottom.
The guys at Xerox PARC and Apple who invented the GUI knew this. The clowns at Red Hat don't.
There are a thousand little examples of this. They are trying to rework the desktop GUI without understanding how it works, and for those of us who do know how it works, and also know of alternative designs these fools have never seen, such as RISC OS, which are far more efficient and linear and effective, it's extremely annoying.
Devices With GNU/Linux and Hardware Hacking
