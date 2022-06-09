today's howtos How to Install Fail2ban on Ubuntu 22.04 Fail2ban is a free and open-source IPS that helps administrators safeguard Linux servers against brute-force assaults. Python-based Fail2ban has filters for Apache2, SSH, FTP, etc. Fail2ban blocks the IP addresses of fraudulent login attempts. Fail2ban scans service log files (e.g. /var/log/auth.log) and bans IP addresses that reveal fraudulent login attempts, such as too many wrong passwords, seeking vulnerabilities, etc. Fail2ban supports iptables, ufw, and firewalld. Set up email alerts for blocked login attempts. In this guide, we’ll install and configure Fail2ban to secure Ubuntu 22.04. This article provides fail2ban-client commands for administering Fail2ban service and prisons.

How to install software packages on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) | Enable Sysadmin There's a lot of flexibility in how you install an application on Linux. It's partly up to the software's developer to decide how to deliver it to you. In many cases, there's more than one "right" way to install something.

What is the /etc/hosts file in Linux – TecAdmin /etc/hosts is a text file on a computer that maps hostnames to IP addresses. It is used for static name resolution, which is not updated automatically like the Domain Name System (DNS) records. /etc/hosts are usually the first file checked when resolving a domain name, so it can be used to block websites or redirect users to different websites.

Accessibility in Fedora Workstation The first concerted effort to support accessibility under Linux was undertaken by Sun Microsystems when they decided to use GNOME for Solaris. Sun put together a team focused on building the pieces to make GNOME 2 fully accessible and worked with hardware makers to make sure things like Braille devices worked well. I even heard claims that GNOME and Linux had the best accessibility of any operating system for a while due to this effort. As Sun started struggling and got acquired by Oracle this accessibility effort eventually trailed off with the community trying to pick up the slack afterwards. Especially engineers from Igalia were quite active for a while trying to keep the accessibility support working well. But over the years we definitely lost a bit of focus on this and we know that various parts of GNOME 3 for instance aren’t great in terms of accessibility. So at Red Hat we have had a lot of focus over the last few years trying to ensure we are mindful about diversity and inclusion when hiring, trying to ensure that we don’t accidentally pre-select against underrepresented groups based on for instance gender or ethnicity. But one area we realized we hadn’t given so much focus recently was around technologies that allowed people with various disabilities to make use of our software. Thus I am very happy to announce that Red Hat has just hired Lukas Tyrychtr, who is a blind software engineer, to lead our effort in making sure Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Fedora Workstation has excellent accessibility support!