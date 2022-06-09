Red Hat Servers, and AlmaLinux
What is distributed consensus for site reliability engineering? | Opensource.com
With microservices, containers, and cloud native architectures, almost every application today is going to be a distributed application. Distributed consensus is a core technology that powers distributed systems.
Distributed consensus is a protocol for building reliable distributed systems. You cannot rely on "heartbeats" (signals from your hardware or software to indicate that they're operating normally) because network failures are inevitable.
There are some inherent problems to highlight when it comes to distributed systems. Hardware will fail. Nodes in a distributed system can randomly fail.
This is one of the important assumptions you have to make before you design a distributed system. Network outages are inevitable. You cannot always guarantee 100% network connectivity. Finally, you need a consistent view of any node within a distributed system.
How Cloud AI Developer Services empower developers
It’s been almost 11 years since Marc Andreessen famously posted, “Software is eating the world.” Over the last decade in IT, we’ve seen some amazing transformations happen – from companies fundamentally changing the way they deliver software to how we as consumers use web and mobile applications and services in our daily lives. Research shows that the average person in the U.S. now uses at least four to five software programs a day to do their job – partially due to the pandemic.
Developing software has emerged as perhaps the most critical business function for companies as they undergo digital transformation to adapt to fast-paced change, delight their customers, and stand out from competitors. As such, the role of software developers has evolved at such a rapid pace that it is now more common to deliver software u
What is next for Open Source- Alma Linux and beyond | Business Insider India
When Red Hat announced that it will no longer support open-source CentOS, a wave of disturbance was caused throughout the open-source community. In response, the open-source community formed an alliance and started building alternatives for CentOS.
While they initially named it Lenix, which was a paid offering and was initially restricted to hosting providers, its eventual success led the community to make it 100% free and open-source and renamed it to AlmaLinux.
Today, AlmaLinux has delivered over three releases with millions of downloads. It has become an alternative platform for developers for CentOS Stream and Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Even though its user-facing features are limited, its speed and agility have made it an attractive avenue for the open-source community.
today's howtos
Accessibility in Fedora Workstation
The first concerted effort to support accessibility under Linux was undertaken by Sun Microsystems when they decided to use GNOME for Solaris. Sun put together a team focused on building the pieces to make GNOME 2 fully accessible and worked with hardware makers to make sure things like Braille devices worked well. I even heard claims that GNOME and Linux had the best accessibility of any operating system for a while due to this effort. As Sun started struggling and got acquired by Oracle this accessibility effort eventually trailed off with the community trying to pick up the slack afterwards. Especially engineers from Igalia were quite active for a while trying to keep the accessibility support working well. But over the years we definitely lost a bit of focus on this and we know that various parts of GNOME 3 for instance aren’t great in terms of accessibility. So at Red Hat we have had a lot of focus over the last few years trying to ensure we are mindful about diversity and inclusion when hiring, trying to ensure that we don’t accidentally pre-select against underrepresented groups based on for instance gender or ethnicity. But one area we realized we hadn’t given so much focus recently was around technologies that allowed people with various disabilities to make use of our software. Thus I am very happy to announce that Red Hat has just hired Lukas Tyrychtr, who is a blind software engineer, to lead our effort in making sure Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Fedora Workstation has excellent accessibility support!
Android Leftovers
Raspberry Pi Zero Prints Giant Pictures with Thermal Receipt Printer
It’s no secret that thermal receipt printers can print much more than receipts, but this Raspberry Pi project, created by a maker known as -PJFry- on Reddit, has taken the idea to a new extreme. With the help of a Raspberry Pi Zero, they’ve coded an application to print huge, poster-sized images (opens in new tab) one strip at a time on their thermal printer. Inspiration for this project came from similar online projects where users print large-scale images using regular printers or thermal printers like the one used in this project. In this case, however, -PJFry- coded the project application from scratch to work on the Pi Zero. It works by taking an image and breaking it into pieces that fit across the width of the receipt printer and printing it one strip at a time. Then, these strips can be lined up to create a full-sized image. It is the only microelectronics project we can find that -PJFry- has shared, but it’s clear they have a great understanding of our favorite SBC to craft something this creative from scratch. According to -PJFry-, the project wasn’t created for efficiency but more for fun as a proof of concept. The result is exciting and provides an artistic take on the Raspberry Pi’s potential.
