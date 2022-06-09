Bitwarden is a great option for those looking to take advantage of strong and unique passwords. Bitwarden offers all the standard features that make using a password manager a must-have for modern convenience and a heightened level of security. Even better, Bitwarden has applications for most platforms, including Linux, macOS, Windows, Android and iOS. But the fun doesn’t stop with the basic desktop and mobile apps. Bitwarden also offers a browser plugin for most web browsers. This add-on makes it even easier to use the service, as it exists in your browser toolbar, waiting to help fill in the many credentials necessary for your daily grind. At this point, you’re probably thinking: “Hold on, my web browser already does that for me.” Yes, it does. But you should probably think twice about allowing a web browser, known for vulnerabilities, to save your passwords. Whenever I’m asked about this issue, I always suggest that users never let a browser save a password. Instead, make use of a password manager and its browser plugin. By going this route, the likelihood someone could steal your passwords from a browser vault is considerably less, while still keeping things efficient and convenient.