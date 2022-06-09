Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

About that misguided call for a 7-Zip boycott

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 27th of June 2022 05:31:37 PM Filed under
Software
Legal

A blog post calling for a boycott of the well-known 7-Zip compression app is attracting some discussion on Reddit.

However, it seems criticism for Igor Pavlov and his FOSS compression app 7-Zip is somewhat overblown and may reflect the anti-Russian sentiment of the times.

7-Zip has been around since 1999 and in that two-decade span there have been more widely used Windows compression tools (WinZip and WinRAR, in particular) they are shareware, so try-before-you-buy versus free.

There's absolutely nothing wrong with the shareware model. It has been around longer than the modern FOSS ecosystem, and there are some excellent shareware tools. However, a lot of people aren't really trying before a potential purchase: they never intend to pay. And if that's the case, then you might as well use free software and avoid nag screens.

Let's dissect the critical points around 7-Zip. The blogger, identified only as Paul, claims that 7-Zip isn't really open source because the code isn't on "Github, Gitlab, nor any public code hosting". That is not a requirement of the open source definition. 7-Zip's source is available on Sourceforge and is licensed under the GNU Lesser GPL.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Converseen Image Converter is Available on Flathub

Converseen is an open source and cross-platform batch image processor that allows you to convert, resize, rotate and flip an infinite number of images with a mouse click. Read more Also: The 7 Best Drawing and Vector Editing Apps for Chromebooks

How to Get the MAC Address of a Network Interface Card

You are about to learn what a MAC address is, where they are stored, how they are assigned, the relationship between MAC addresses and IP addresses, and finally, how to get the MAC address of a network interface card. Read more

digiKam 7.7.0 is released

After three months of active maintenance and another bug triage, the digiKam team is proud to present version 7.7.0 of its open source digital photo manager. See below the list of most important features coming with this release. Read more

Dilution and Misuse of the "Linux" Brand

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6