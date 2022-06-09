Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 27th of June 2022 05:31:37 PM

A blog post calling for a boycott of the well-known 7-Zip compression app is attracting some discussion on Reddit.

However, it seems criticism for Igor Pavlov and his FOSS compression app 7-Zip is somewhat overblown and may reflect the anti-Russian sentiment of the times.

7-Zip has been around since 1999 and in that two-decade span there have been more widely used Windows compression tools (WinZip and WinRAR, in particular) they are shareware, so try-before-you-buy versus free.

There's absolutely nothing wrong with the shareware model. It has been around longer than the modern FOSS ecosystem, and there are some excellent shareware tools. However, a lot of people aren't really trying before a potential purchase: they never intend to pay. And if that's the case, then you might as well use free software and avoid nag screens.

Let's dissect the critical points around 7-Zip. The blogger, identified only as Paul, claims that 7-Zip isn't really open source because the code isn't on "Github, Gitlab, nor any public code hosting". That is not a requirement of the open source definition. 7-Zip's source is available on Sourceforge and is licensed under the GNU Lesser GPL.