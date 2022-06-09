today's howtos
How to install and use the Bitwarden Chrome plugin | TechRepublic
Bitwarden is a great option for those looking to take advantage of strong and unique passwords. Bitwarden offers all the standard features that make using a password manager a must-have for modern convenience and a heightened level of security. Even better, Bitwarden has applications for most platforms, including Linux, macOS, Windows, Android and iOS.
But the fun doesn’t stop with the basic desktop and mobile apps. Bitwarden also offers a browser plugin for most web browsers. This add-on makes it even easier to use the service, as it exists in your browser toolbar, waiting to help fill in the many credentials necessary for your daily grind.
At this point, you’re probably thinking: “Hold on, my web browser already does that for me.” Yes, it does. But you should probably think twice about allowing a web browser, known for vulnerabilities, to save your passwords. Whenever I’m asked about this issue, I always suggest that users never let a browser save a password. Instead, make use of a password manager and its browser plugin. By going this route, the likelihood someone could steal your passwords from a browser vault is considerably less, while still keeping things efficient and convenient.
Install Docker And Docker Compose In Ubuntu - OSTechNix
In this guide, we will see what is Docker, how to install Docker Engine in Ubuntu Linux. In addition, we will also see how to install Docker compose, a tool to define and run multi-container Docker applications.
This guide has been officially tested on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. However, it should work on older versions such as 20.04 LTS, and 18.04 LTS. For better security and stability, I recommend you to use the most recent Ubuntu 22.04 LTS version.
How to Install Ionic Framework on Ubuntu 22.04 – TecAdmin
If you’re a web developer looking to create cross-platform mobile apps, then you should check out the Ionic Framework. Ionic Framework is used by over 4 million developers worldwide, making it the fastest-growing app development framework on the market. This open-source development platform allows you to create apps with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, which can then be deployed on iOS, Android, and Windows Phone devices.
In this article, we’ll show you how to install the Ionic Framework on Ubuntu 22.04 using Node.js and NPM. Let’s get started!
How to Use Metagoofil in Kali Linux a Complete Tutorial for Beginners 2022
As per the official website, Metagoofil is an information-gathering tool designed for extracting metadata of public documents (pdf,doc,xls,ppt,docx,pptx,xlsx) belonging to a target company.
Metagoofil will perform a search in Google to identify and download the documents to local disk and then will extract the metadata with different libraries like Hachoir, PdfMiner?, and others. With the results, it will generate a report with usernames, software versions, and servers or machine names that will help Penetration testers in the information-gathering phase.
Install Clapper Media Player On Ubuntu / Alma Linux & Fedora | Tips On UNIX
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install Clapper media player on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Linux Mint 20.3, AlmaLinux 9, Rocky Linux 8, and Fedora 36
How to Create Keyboard Shortcuts on Linux Mint
In this tutorial you will learn how to create shortcuts or edit the already existing shortcuts on Linux Mint.
Shortcuts are helpful commands when you need to launch an software, take a screenshot or do something custom when you press any key combination. For example, if you press CTRL + ALT + T it would open the terminal on Linux.
Let's say you want to create a shortcut to be able to take a screenshot via your preferred keys, without having to use the print screen button or if your keyboard doesn't have one then creating an shortcut to do this thing would be necessary to do.
How to Install Nessus on Kali Linux Guide for beginners 2022
Hello friends, Welcome again!
We are studying of Penetration Testing Tutorial This article will cover how to download, install, activate, and access the web interface of Nessus on Kali Linux.
This post is origin How to Install Nessus on Kali Linux Move forward and start your tutorial. In a previous post you have completed Nessus Vulnerability Scanner Tutorial If you did not read it, please read now.
Use of fstab option for Mounting Disk in Linux Permanent Guide 2022
Mounting disk in Linux is actually a process to access a partitioned and formatted hard disk in the system. Whatever data is stored in a hard disk can only be accessed or used after mounting that hard disk in Linux Operating System. As we know when a pen drive is inserted in the USB slot of Windows system, the pen drive will automatically be available for access in the windows home folder. This is only due to “plug and play” options installed in Windows operating system. But, in Linux, inserting or connecting a hard disk in the system, is not enough to access that disk. Before accessing it, the hard disk has to partitioned, formatted followed by mounting it in the system. However, the hard disk can be mounted with any of the single or multiple folder of Linux system. There is no restriction of mounting location of that hard disk. The following diagram is explained the basic difference between inserting a hard disk in Linux and Windows operating system.
How to Install and Secure MongoDB NoSQL Database on Ubuntu 22.04
MongoDB is a free, open-source, and one of the most popular NoSQL database systems. It stores data in JSON rather than the usual table style method found in SQL databases. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MongoDB on Ubuntu 22.04.
Dilution and Misuse of the "Linux" Brand
