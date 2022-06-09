ShiftLeft on Thursday released some rare positive news on the AppSec front by reporting that based on millions of scans on its customers, they found a 97% reduction in open source software (OSS) vulnerabilities.

The researchers said by identifying and prioritizing OSS vulnerabilities that are actually attackable, AppSec teams and developers can now fix what matters, ship code faster, and improve security with fewer, better fixes.

In other significant findings, ShiftLeft’s report said by focusing on attackability and reduced false positives, developers can make fixes faster and reduce mean-time-to-remediate (MTTR). ShiftLeft reported a 37% year-over-year reduction in MTTR, which they say improves overall security posture and reduces the likelihood of attacks by reducing the time that vulnerabilities are exposed.