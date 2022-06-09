Free Software Leftovers Kiwi TCMS: Mejor Sitio Web 2022 Kiwi TCMS is happy to announce that we have been awarded a "Best Website 2022" award by Reviewbox.es, scoring 36/40 on their evaluation. The review criteria can be found at https://www.reviewbox.es/los-mejores-sitios-web/.

How To Choose The Correct Open-source Software for You When it comes to choosing between open-source software options, it can easily become confusing. Organizations often find that rushing the decision and using software that doesn’t work for them can be a costly mistake. Therefore, choosing the right open-source software for your projects is important.

The Apache News Round-up: week ending 24 June 2022 Happy Friday, everyone --let's review the Apache community's activities from over the past week...

Programming Leftovers The experience of bringing OpenSSL 3.0 into Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Fedora The previous major stable version was OpenSSL 1.1 and there is no 2.0 in the middle. The OpenSSL team decided to make an explicit jump in numbering to highlight that this new version included major structural, and more importantly, application programming interface (API) and application binary interface (ABI) changes compared to previous OpenSSL versions. These changes affect applications that use the library in direct ways, sometimes by breaking compilation, and often in subtle ways by changing how the library behaves in some situations. Due to these differences, changing from OpenSSL 1.1 to OpenSSL 3.0 is not a simple upgrade. In the Linux ecosystem, OpenSSL is generally considered a core OS library. It is linked directly or indirectly by the majority of the packages of any distribution and this means that the distribution needs to be fully rebuilt to make such a transition.

Godot Engine - Release candidate: Godot 3.5 RC 5 The upcoming Godot 3.5 is now considered feature complete, and has received a lot of bugfixes and improvements over the past weeks thanks to all the testers and developers who reported and fixed issues. We are now at the Release Candidate stage, finalizing everything so that we can release 3.5-stable for all users. At this stage we need people to test this release (and potential follow-up RCs) on as many codebases as possible, to make sure that we catch non-obvious regressions that might have gone unnoticed until now. If you run into any issue, please make sure to report it on GitHub so that we can know about it and fix it! For this RC 5, we decided to include two fairly important Android PRs which had recently been finalized, as they are important to fulfill Google Play requirements for the near future: full Android scoped storage support, and upgrading the buildsystem from NDK r21 to NDK r23. They're fairly big changes to include at RC stage but we think it's really worth having in 3.5, so we'll need your help to test Android export templates in this build and confirm that they work as expected.

Rakudo Weekly News: 2022.26 Conference Seasoned The first in-person event in a long time happened last week. Some of the videos are already available for viewing, others may still come (overview, /r/rakulang comments). [...] Finally, Corona is still a thing, as at least one attendee tested positive for Corona after the conference. So please continue to look out for your health!

Many modes: a GATs pattern As some of you may know, on May 4th Jack Huey opened a PR to stabilize an initial version of generic associated types. The current version is at best an MVP: the compiler support is limited, resulting in unnecessary errors, and the syntax is limited, making code that uses GATs much more verbose than I’d like. Nonetheless, I’m super excited, since GATs unlock a lot of interesting use cases, and we can continue to smooth out the rough edges over time. However, folks on the thread have raised some strong concerns about GAT stabilization, including asking whether GATs are worth including in the language at all. The fear is that they make Rust the language too complex, and that it would be better to just use them as an internal building block for other, more accessible features (like async functions and [return position impl trait in traits][RPITIT]). In response to this concern, a number of people have posted about how they are using GATs. I recently took some time to deep dive into these comments and to write about some of the patterns that I found there, including a pattern I am calling the “many modes” pattern, which comes from the chumsky parser combinator library. I posted about this pattern on the thread, but I thought I would cross-post my write-up here to the blog as well, because I think it’s of general interest.

Memory Safety for the World’s Largest Software Project - Prossimo The Rust for Linux project aims to bring a new system programming language into the Linux kernel. Rust has a key property that makes it very interesting to consider as the second language in the kernel: it guarantees no undefined behavior takes place (as long as unsafe code is sound), particularly in terms of memory management. This includes no use-after-free issues, no double frees, no data races, etc. Prossimo is an Internet Security Research Group (ISRG) project. Its goal is to improve the Internet's security-sensitive software infrastructure by addressing memory safety issues in C and C++ code via the use of memory safe languages. One critical example of such infrastructure is the Linux kernel, used in most servers in the world as well as in billions of devices.

