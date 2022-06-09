today's howtos
How To Install Deluge BitTorrent Client on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install the Deluge BitTorrent Client on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Deluge is a free open-source torrent downloading app for Linux, Windows, and macOS. Deluge BitTorrent can be used as standalone application software with a graphical user interface or via the command line. Alternatively, a variant for the server is available, which can be accessed with the browser.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Deluge BitTorrent client on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to Install Vanilla Forums with OpenLiteSpeed on Ubuntu 20.04 - RoseHosting
Vanilla Forums is a modern, lightweight, and open-source multi-lingual forum software written in PHP. It provides all of the features you need to run a successful forum. It’s easy to install and use, and the flexibility and free nature of Vanilla Forums make it an attractive choice for anyone looking to start their own forum.
OpenLiteSpeed is a lightweight, open-source HTTP server developed and copyrighted by LiteSpeed Technologies, Inc. It provides a user-friendly web interface and supports various operating systems, including Linux, Mac OS, SunOS, and FreeBSD.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install and configure Vanilla Forum with OpenLiteSpeed on an Ubuntu 20.04 VPS.
Easily create bootable drives on Linux with BootQT
BootQT is a highly easy-to-use bootable drive creation tool for Linux. In this guide, we’ll show you how to install it. We’ll also go over how you can easily use BootQT to create bootable drives on your Linux system.
Translate text to different languages on the Linux desktop
Are you tired of loading up Google Translate in a web browser each time you need to translate some text? If you’re on Linux, you’ll love Dialect. It uses the Google Translate API and allows you to do translations from the Linux desktop quickly. Here’s how to use it.
How to use the new Gnome Shell remote desktop feature
Gnome 42 has a fantastic new feature that allows Linux users to share their desktop with Microsoft’s Remote Desktop Protocol remotely. In this guide, we’ll show you how you can use this great new feature.
The easy way to run a virtual machine on LAN with Linux
Quickemu is a fantastic, easy-to-use tool that makes creating virtual machines on the Linux desktop a breeze. But did you know that you can run these virtual machines on the LAN? Here’s how!
Free Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
The JavaScript Specification has a New License
Ecma International recently approved the 2022 standard of ECMAScript. There is something new in this edition that hasn’t been part of prior editions, but this isn’t a new programming feature. In March of this year, Ecma International accepted a proposal led by Mozilla for a new alternative license. On June 22nd, the first requests to adopt this license were granted to TC39 and applied to the following documents: ECMA-262 (ECMAScript, the official name for JavaScript) and ECMA-402 (the Internationalization API for ECMAScript). The ECMAScript specification is developed at Ecma International, while other web technologies like HTML and CSS are being developed at W3C. These institutions have different default license agreements, which creates two problems. First, having different licenses increases the overhead of legal review for participants. This can create a speed bump for contributing across different specifications. Second, the default ECMA license contains some restrictions against creating derivative works, in contrast to W3C. These provisions haven’t been a problem in practice, but they nevertheless don’t reflect how we think Open Source should work, especially for something as foundational as JavaScript. Mozilla wants to make it easy for everyone to participate in evolving the Web, so we took the initiative of introducing an alternative license for Ecma International specifications.
Servers: Slim.AI and Kubernetes
