In this tutorial, we will show you how to install the Deluge BitTorrent Client on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Deluge is a free open-source torrent downloading app for Linux, Windows, and macOS. Deluge BitTorrent can be used as standalone application software with a graphical user interface or via the command line. Alternatively, a variant for the server is available, which can be accessed with the browser.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Deluge BitTorrent client on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
Vanilla Forums is a modern, lightweight, and open-source multi-lingual forum software written in PHP. It provides all of the features you need to run a successful forum. It’s easy to install and use, and the flexibility and free nature of Vanilla Forums make it an attractive choice for anyone looking to start their own forum.
OpenLiteSpeed is a lightweight, open-source HTTP server developed and copyrighted by LiteSpeed Technologies, Inc. It provides a user-friendly web interface and supports various operating systems, including Linux, Mac OS, SunOS, and FreeBSD.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install and configure Vanilla Forum with OpenLiteSpeed on an Ubuntu 20.04 VPS.
BootQT is a highly easy-to-use bootable drive creation tool for Linux. In this guide, we’ll show you how to install it. We’ll also go over how you can easily use BootQT to create bootable drives on your Linux system.
Are you tired of loading up Google Translate in a web browser each time you need to translate some text? If you’re on Linux, you’ll love Dialect. It uses the Google Translate API and allows you to do translations from the Linux desktop quickly. Here’s how to use it.
Gnome 42 has a fantastic new feature that allows Linux users to share their desktop with Microsoft’s Remote Desktop Protocol remotely. In this guide, we’ll show you how you can use this great new feature.
Quickemu is a fantastic, easy-to-use tool that makes creating virtual machines on the Linux desktop a breeze. But did you know that you can run these virtual machines on the LAN? Here’s how!
Revopoint MINI is a 3D scanner using high-resolution blue light that’s designed for smaller objects such as figurines, coins, jewelry, etc… that require a higher level of detail achievable thanks to the promised 0.02mm precision.
Sadly that means no Linux support, even though the (POP 2) scanner itself runs Linux, but some people have managed to run the host software on Linux through Wine.
In the thirty-fourth episode of the WordPress Briefing, hear WordPress Executive Director Josepha Haden Chomphosy discuss planning for the major release and how you can get involved in the WordPress 6.1 release cycle!
HP has released a Linux notebook! No, we aren't in an alternate dimension, the Dev One notebook from HP is here, and it's powered by Pop!_OS! Coverage of the HP Dev One continues in this follow-up video to the original, where we'll explore this Linux-powered computer even further. T
Kiwi TCMS is happy to announce that we have been awarded a "Best Website 2022" award by Reviewbox.es, scoring 36/40 on their evaluation. The review criteria can be found at https://www.reviewbox.es/los-mejores-sitios-web/.
When it comes to choosing between open-source software options, it can easily become confusing. Organizations often find that rushing the decision and using software that doesn’t work for them can be a costly mistake. Therefore, choosing the right open-source software for your projects is important.
Happy Friday, everyone --let's review the Apache community's activities from over the past week...
The previous major stable version was OpenSSL 1.1 and there is no 2.0 in the middle. The OpenSSL team decided to make an explicit jump in numbering to highlight that this new version included major structural, and more importantly, application programming interface (API) and application binary interface (ABI) changes compared to previous OpenSSL versions.
These changes affect applications that use the library in direct ways, sometimes by breaking compilation, and often in subtle ways by changing how the library behaves in some situations.
Due to these differences, changing from OpenSSL 1.1 to OpenSSL 3.0 is not a simple upgrade.
In the Linux ecosystem, OpenSSL is generally considered a core OS library. It is linked directly or indirectly by the majority of the packages of any distribution and this means that the distribution needs to be fully rebuilt to make such a transition.
The upcoming Godot 3.5 is now considered feature complete, and has received a lot of bugfixes and improvements over the past weeks thanks to all the testers and developers who reported and fixed issues. We are now at the Release Candidate stage, finalizing everything so that we can release 3.5-stable for all users.
At this stage we need people to test this release (and potential follow-up RCs) on as many codebases as possible, to make sure that we catch non-obvious regressions that might have gone unnoticed until now. If you run into any issue, please make sure to report it on GitHub so that we can know about it and fix it!
For this RC 5, we decided to include two fairly important Android PRs which had recently been finalized, as they are important to fulfill Google Play requirements for the near future: full Android scoped storage support, and upgrading the buildsystem from NDK r21 to NDK r23. They're fairly big changes to include at RC stage but we think it's really worth having in 3.5, so we'll need your help to test Android export templates in this build and confirm that they work as expected.
The first in-person event in a long time happened last week. Some of the videos are already available for viewing, others may still come (overview, /r/rakulang comments).
[...]
Finally, Corona is still a thing, as at least one attendee tested positive for Corona after the conference. So please continue to look out for your health!
As some of you may know, on May 4th Jack Huey opened a PR to stabilize an initial version of generic associated types. The current version is at best an MVP: the compiler support is limited, resulting in unnecessary errors, and the syntax is limited, making code that uses GATs much more verbose than I’d like. Nonetheless, I’m super excited, since GATs unlock a lot of interesting use cases, and we can continue to smooth out the rough edges over time. However, folks on the thread have raised some strong concerns about GAT stabilization, including asking whether GATs are worth including in the language at all. The fear is that they make Rust the language too complex, and that it would be better to just use them as an internal building block for other, more accessible features (like async functions and [return position impl trait in traits][RPITIT]). In response to this concern, a number of people have posted about how they are using GATs. I recently took some time to deep dive into these comments and to write about some of the patterns that I found there, including a pattern I am calling the “many modes” pattern, which comes from the chumsky parser combinator library. I posted about this pattern on the thread, but I thought I would cross-post my write-up here to the blog as well, because I think it’s of general interest.
The Rust for Linux project aims to bring a new system programming language into the Linux kernel. Rust has a key property that makes it very interesting to consider as the second language in the kernel: it guarantees no undefined behavior takes place (as long as unsafe code is sound), particularly in terms of memory management. This includes no use-after-free issues, no double frees, no data races, etc.
Prossimo is an Internet Security Research Group (ISRG) project. Its goal is to improve the Internet's security-sensitive software infrastructure by addressing memory safety issues in C and C++ code via the use of memory safe languages. One critical example of such infrastructure is the Linux kernel, used in most servers in the world as well as in billions of devices.
Miguel Ojeda has posted an update on the Rust-for-Linux project.
