DNF Command Line Package Manager in Linux: A Complete Guide
DNF (Dandified YUM) is a package manager for RPM-based Linux distributions, including RHEL, Fedora, CentOS, AlmaLinux, Rocky Linux, and Oracle Linux. It was initially introduced in Fedora 18 in 2013.
DNF simplifies package maintenance by automatically checking for dependencies and determining the actions needed to install, remove, update, or perform any other operation on your Linux system’s package base.
Furthermore, the DNF package manager allows you to manage and collect information about software repositories on your Linux system.
Many of you are likely familiar with its predecessor, YUM. So, before we go any further, let’s look over the benefits of DNF over YUM.
