Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 28th of June 2022 02:59:54 AM

A new development version of Pitivi video editor is out and it boasts some major new features.

The GTK-based video editor is currently in the midst of a GTK4 port as part of this year’s Google Summer of Code but, happening alongside that work, is work on adding a slew of other features that would-be content creators will be keen to try.

Following OpenShot’s lead, the Pitivi 2022.06 milestone introduces object tracking. I had a bit of a play with this prior to writing this article. To track and object you click “cover object” in the clip options panel then draw out a area around the object(s , as you can track multiple ones) you want to track. Pick a track tracking algorithm and hit track.