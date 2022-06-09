today's howtos
-
Parted Command in Linux with Examples
Traditionally many users use fdisk tool for partitioning, the primary reason to use parted is when the disk size is bigger than 2TB. Initially parted only supported GPT, and from util-linux 2.23 fdisk also started supporting GPT.
In this tutorial, we learn about parted command in Linux with some useful examples.
-
How to install Anime War Mugen V4 on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Anime War Mugen V4 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
Nginx – Using Apache Bench To Test FastCGI Cache
In this post you will use Apache Bench To Test FastCGI Cache
-
Install and Configure Discourse Forum on Ubuntu Server.
In this actice, We’ll install Discourse Forum on Ubuntu server. Also, we will provide you with some useful information about its usage. Let’s get started!
Discourse is a free and open-source Internet forum software. Features include support for categorization and tagging of discussions, configurable access control as well as usability improvements recently popularized by large social networks, such as live updates, expanding link previews, infinite scrolling, and real-time notifications. It is written in Ember.js and Ruby on Rails, and uses PostgreSQL for database back-end. It is a modern forum solution that powers discussions on thousands of sites to drive user engagement. You can create customizable questions and ideas, and integrate it with popular services.
-
How to install Apache Maven on Ubuntu/Debian Servers
This post is about how to install Apache Maven on Ubuntu / Debian
Apache Maven is a free and open-source project management tool used for Java Projects and also automate the development procedure of such projects. It can be used for C#,Ruby and other proramming Languages. It uses a Project Object Model, Which essentially contains information about the configuration details, Projects Dependencies, Project Details and more in a XML File.
-
Setup your own Remote Desktop Server Infrastructure with Rustdesk
RustDesk is an open-source alternative to TeamViewer and AnyDesk. It provides free remote desktop services on its cloud and self-hosted infrastructure for organizations.
-
What is the /etc/nsswitch.conf file in Linux
/etc/nsswitch.conf is a Linux configuration file that specifies how the system should switch between different name service providers. The file can be used to configure which services should be used for hostname lookup, password lookups, and so on.
The /etc/nsswitch.conf file is read by the Name Service Switch (NSS) library when the system starts up. The NSS library then uses the information in /etc/nsswitch.conf to determine which name service providers should be used for each type of lookup.
/etc/nsswitch.conf is a critical part of the Linux operating system, and any changes to the file can potentially cause serious problems. As such, it is important to understand how /etc/nsswitch.conf works before making any changes to the file.
-
