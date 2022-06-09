Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 28th of June 2022 03:42:01 AM

Linux is unquestionably the best operating system that offers a highly secure and reliable environment. However, Linux always gets a backlash because of the lack of software support.

If you also feel the same, don't worry because now you can use Bottles to use any software in Linux. Bottles is similar to Wine (a popular compatibility layer for Windows) but offers some advanced options. Furthermore, Bottles allows you to install Windows software on Linux with ease. If you are also interested in running any Windows software on Linux, you should install Bottles on your machine.

So let's start with some basic information about Bottles.