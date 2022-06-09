Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 28th of June 2022 03:53:58 AM Filed under
Misc
  • GNU Hackers Meetings - News: GHM 2022 confirmed [Savannah]

    The next GNU Hackers' Meeting will take place in İzmir, Turkey, in October 2022. Please see the event web page at https://gnu.org/ghm/2022 .

  • Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 741

    Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 741 for the week of June 19 – 25, 2022.

  • The software operator design pattern: disadvantages – part 5 | Ubuntu

    The software operator is a design pattern – it is a proven design that has been applied in many situations, implemented by several frameworks. As such, we can discuss its different consequences. This is important, because software developers and IT architects need to know when a design is a good choice, and when it’s time to avoid it.

  • Abstract wallpapers in Blender using geometry nodes – Máirín Duffy

    One project I am working on in hopes of having something ready in Fedora 37 final is a new set of installed-by-default but not set as default extra wallpapers for Fedora. These wallpapers would have light & dark mode versions. This is something that Allan Day and I have been planning, and we decided to start out with a set of 6 abstract wallpapers ideally built in a tool such as Blender so that we could easily generate and tweak & refine the light and dark versions in a way that photography (at least within our current resources) does not allow.

  • Customer success stories: reducing costs and risks while increasing flexibility, scalability and productivity with Red Hat solutions and services

    In this month’s customer success highlights, you’ll learn how Nymbus, Cepsa and the Asian Development Bank used a variety of Red Hat solutions and services to increase flexibility and scalability, improve response times and productivity, and save hundreds of work hours per year.

  • GNOME Introductory Post

    I will be working as a Google Summer of Code Intern at GNOME Foundation, and my project will be to add Chromecast support to the already very cool GNOME Network Displays app that has Miracast support as of now. It can be installed through flatpak as well.

  • Microconferences at Linux Plumbers Conference: Android – Linux Plumbers Conference 2022

    Linux Plumbers Conference 2022 is pleased to host the Android Microconference

    Continuing in the same direction as last year, this year’s Android microconference will be an opportunity to foster collaboration between the Android and Linux kernel communities. Discussions will be centered on the goal of ensuring that both the Android and Linux development moves in a lockstep fashion going forward.

  • Python packages with malicious code expose secret AWS credentials [Ed: Yes, if one installs malware, bad things will happen]

    Sonatype researchers have discovered Python packages that contain malicious code that peek into and expose secret AWS credentials, network interface information, and environment variables.

    All those credentials and metadata then get uploaded to one or more endpoints, and anyone on the web can see this. Going up a directory level showed hundreds of TXT files containing sensitive information and secret.

  • Support for Istio 1.12 ends on July 12th, 2022

    According to Istio’s support policy, minor releases like 1.12 are supported until six weeks after the N+2 minor release (1.14 in this case). Istio 1.14 was released on June 1st, and support for 1.12 will end on July 12th, 2022.

»

More in Tux Machines

How to Run Windows Software on Linux With Bottles

Linux is unquestionably the best operating system that offers a highly secure and reliable environment. However, Linux always gets a backlash because of the lack of software support. If you also feel the same, don't worry because now you can use Bottles to use any software in Linux. Bottles is similar to Wine (a popular compatibility layer for Windows) but offers some advanced options. Furthermore, Bottles allows you to install Windows software on Linux with ease. If you are also interested in running any Windows software on Linux, you should install Bottles on your machine. So let's start with some basic information about Bottles. Read more

Words to go: Learn basic Linux terminology

The Linux operating system is an open source, community developed OS for computers and servers, and is one of the most widely used and supported OSes. It manages hardware resources and applications and provides a user interface for admins and developers to use. For admins new to using Linux, some of the terminology might seem daunting. However, familiarity with the key Linux terms can help anyone better understand this commonly used OS. Read more

PostgreSQL: Odyssey 1.3, pg_ivm 1.1, and More

  • PostgreSQL: Odyssey 1.3 released

    Odyssey team is pleased to announce the release of Odyssey 1.3, a scalable multi-threaded connection pooler for PostgreSQL\GreenplumDB designed for the cloud.

  • PostgreSQL: pg_ivm 1.1 released

    IVM Development Group is pleased to announce the release of pg_ivm 1.1.

  • PostgreSQL: Timescale's 2022 State of PostgreSQL Survey Is Now Open!

    Our love for PostgreSQL runs deep. We built our products on PostgreSQL, are proud members of the PostgreSQL community, and wouldn’t exist without it and the extensibility it provides. In 2019, Timescale launched the first State of PostgreSQL report, advancing our desire to provide more significant insights into the specificities and features applicable to the PostgreSQL community. Following a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic and after the 2021 survey submissions, we released the 2021 report.

Qubes OS 4.1.1-rc1 has been released!

We’re pleased to announce the first release candidate for Qubes 4.1.1! This release aims to consolidate all the security patches, bug fixes, and upstream template OS upgrades that have occurred since the initial Qubes 4.1.0 release in February. Our goal is to provide a secure and convenient way for users to install (or reinstall) the latest stable Qubes release with an up-to-date ISO. Read more Also: Fedora 36 templates available

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6