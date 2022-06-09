today's leftovers
-
GNU Hackers Meetings - News: GHM 2022 confirmed [Savannah]
The next GNU Hackers' Meeting will take place in İzmir, Turkey, in October 2022. Please see the event web page at https://gnu.org/ghm/2022 .
-
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 741
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 741 for the week of June 19 – 25, 2022.
-
The software operator design pattern: disadvantages – part 5 | Ubuntu
The software operator is a design pattern – it is a proven design that has been applied in many situations, implemented by several frameworks. As such, we can discuss its different consequences. This is important, because software developers and IT architects need to know when a design is a good choice, and when it’s time to avoid it.
-
Abstract wallpapers in Blender using geometry nodes – Máirín Duffy
One project I am working on in hopes of having something ready in Fedora 37 final is a new set of installed-by-default but not set as default extra wallpapers for Fedora. These wallpapers would have light & dark mode versions. This is something that Allan Day and I have been planning, and we decided to start out with a set of 6 abstract wallpapers ideally built in a tool such as Blender so that we could easily generate and tweak & refine the light and dark versions in a way that photography (at least within our current resources) does not allow.
-
Customer success stories: reducing costs and risks while increasing flexibility, scalability and productivity with Red Hat solutions and services
In this month’s customer success highlights, you’ll learn how Nymbus, Cepsa and the Asian Development Bank used a variety of Red Hat solutions and services to increase flexibility and scalability, improve response times and productivity, and save hundreds of work hours per year.
-
GNOME Introductory Post
I will be working as a Google Summer of Code Intern at GNOME Foundation, and my project will be to add Chromecast support to the already very cool GNOME Network Displays app that has Miracast support as of now. It can be installed through flatpak as well.
-
Microconferences at Linux Plumbers Conference: Android – Linux Plumbers Conference 2022
Linux Plumbers Conference 2022 is pleased to host the Android Microconference
Continuing in the same direction as last year, this year’s Android microconference will be an opportunity to foster collaboration between the Android and Linux kernel communities. Discussions will be centered on the goal of ensuring that both the Android and Linux development moves in a lockstep fashion going forward.
-
Python packages with malicious code expose secret AWS credentials [Ed: Yes, if one installs malware, bad things will happen]
Sonatype researchers have discovered Python packages that contain malicious code that peek into and expose secret AWS credentials, network interface information, and environment variables.
All those credentials and metadata then get uploaded to one or more endpoints, and anyone on the web can see this. Going up a directory level showed hundreds of TXT files containing sensitive information and secret.
-
Support for Istio 1.12 ends on July 12th, 2022
According to Istio’s support policy, minor releases like 1.12 are supported until six weeks after the N+2 minor release (1.14 in this case). Istio 1.14 was released on June 1st, and support for 1.12 will end on July 12th, 2022.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 444 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
How to Run Windows Software on Linux With Bottles
Linux is unquestionably the best operating system that offers a highly secure and reliable environment. However, Linux always gets a backlash because of the lack of software support. If you also feel the same, don't worry because now you can use Bottles to use any software in Linux. Bottles is similar to Wine (a popular compatibility layer for Windows) but offers some advanced options. Furthermore, Bottles allows you to install Windows software on Linux with ease. If you are also interested in running any Windows software on Linux, you should install Bottles on your machine. So let's start with some basic information about Bottles.
Words to go: Learn basic Linux terminology
The Linux operating system is an open source, community developed OS for computers and servers, and is one of the most widely used and supported OSes. It manages hardware resources and applications and provides a user interface for admins and developers to use. For admins new to using Linux, some of the terminology might seem daunting. However, familiarity with the key Linux terms can help anyone better understand this commonly used OS.
PostgreSQL: Odyssey 1.3, pg_ivm 1.1, and More
Qubes OS 4.1.1-rc1 has been released!
We’re pleased to announce the first release candidate for Qubes 4.1.1! This release aims to consolidate all the security patches, bug fixes, and upstream template OS upgrades that have occurred since the initial Qubes 4.1.0 release in February. Our goal is to provide a secure and convenient way for users to install (or reinstall) the latest stable Qubes release with an up-to-date ISO. Also: Fedora 36 templates available
Recent comments
1 hour 37 min ago
1 hour 50 min ago
2 hours 16 min ago
3 hours 2 min ago
11 hours 15 min ago
12 hours 6 min ago
12 hours 33 min ago
12 hours 37 min ago
12 hours 51 min ago
12 hours 58 min ago