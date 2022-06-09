“Almost everything productive we can do in Linux requires us to have a network connection. Whether developing apps, installing software, scripting, sharing files, or even watching movies, we need a working network connection. Hence, “I require a network connection” is simply an understatement. The only way to enable network connection on a machine is through a network interface.

A network interface is a device or a point of connection between a device and a private or public network. In most cases, a network interface is a physical card such as a wireless adapter, a network card, etc. However, this does not necessarily mean that a network interface should be a physical device. For example, a loopback adapter that is not physically visible is implemented by software and available on all devices.”

This quick tutorial will show you how to set the default interface in Linux.