A Detailed Guide on How to Work with Documents in Nextcloud
Nextcloud is an open-source content collaboration platform that makes it possible to create secure file storage with sharing and synchronization features. It’s not too much to say that Nextcloud is an ideal solution for file management, as this platform allows you to share files and folders on your computer, and instantly synchronize them with your Nextcloud server.
How to Reset Forgotten Root Password in Fedora
The only way any Linux user can boldly claim to have full control of their operating system environment is if they can be identified as root or Sudoer users.
How to Change the Default Interface in Linux?
“Almost everything productive we can do in Linux requires us to have a network connection. Whether developing apps, installing software, scripting, sharing files, or even watching movies, we need a working network connection. Hence, “I require a network connection” is simply an understatement. The only way to enable network connection on a machine is through a network interface.
A network interface is a device or a point of connection between a device and a private or public network. In most cases, a network interface is a physical card such as a wireless adapter, a network card, etc. However, this does not necessarily mean that a network interface should be a physical device. For example, a loopback adapter that is not physically visible is implemented by software and available on all devices.”
This quick tutorial will show you how to set the default interface in Linux.
CoreOS in VirtualBox
Three Fedora CoreOS (FCOS) update streams are available: stable, testing, and next. In general, you will want to use stable, but it is recommended to run some machines on testing and next and provide feedback.
Each stream has a canonical URL representing its current state in JSON format, known as “stream metadata.” For example, the stream metadata URL for stable is: https://builds.coreos.fedoraproject.org/streams/stable.json
For automating Fedora CoreOS installations, it is expected that you will interact with stream metadata. While Fedora CoreOS does automatic in-place updates, it is generally a good practice to start provisioning new machines from the latest images.
How to Run Windows Software on Linux With Bottles
Linux is unquestionably the best operating system that offers a highly secure and reliable environment. However, Linux always gets a backlash because of the lack of software support. If you also feel the same, don't worry because now you can use Bottles to use any software in Linux. Bottles is similar to Wine (a popular compatibility layer for Windows) but offers some advanced options. Furthermore, Bottles allows you to install Windows software on Linux with ease. If you are also interested in running any Windows software on Linux, you should install Bottles on your machine. So let's start with some basic information about Bottles.
Words to go: Learn basic Linux terminology
The Linux operating system is an open source, community developed OS for computers and servers, and is one of the most widely used and supported OSes. It manages hardware resources and applications and provides a user interface for admins and developers to use. For admins new to using Linux, some of the terminology might seem daunting. However, familiarity with the key Linux terms can help anyone better understand this commonly used OS.
PostgreSQL: Odyssey 1.3, pg_ivm 1.1, and More
Qubes OS 4.1.1-rc1 has been released!
We’re pleased to announce the first release candidate for Qubes 4.1.1! This release aims to consolidate all the security patches, bug fixes, and upstream template OS upgrades that have occurred since the initial Qubes 4.1.0 release in February. Our goal is to provide a secure and convenient way for users to install (or reinstall) the latest stable Qubes release with an up-to-date ISO. Also: Fedora 36 templates available
