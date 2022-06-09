today's howtos
-
How to Install and Configure HAProxy on Ubuntu 22.04
In this post, we will demonstrate how to install HAProxy on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish) step by step. We will later configure it to act as a load balancer by distributing incoming requests between two web servers.
HaProxy, short for High Availability Proxy, is a free and open-source HTTP load balancer and reverse-proxy solution that is widely used to provide high availability to web applications and guarantee maximum possible uptime.
-
How to use DNF Software Package Manager with Examples - TREND OCEANS
The dandified yum (DNF) command is the next-generation version of the YUM package manager for Fedora, CentOS, AlmaLinux, and other RHEL-based distributions.
This command was first implemented after the Fedora 22, CentOS 8, and RHEL 8 release. The launch was to remove the bottleneck involved in the YUM command.
-
How to Install FFmpeg on CentOS 9 Stream
FFmpeg is the leading free, open-source multimedia framework, able to decode, encode, transcode, mux, demux, stream, filter, and play nearly all multimedia files that have been created on any platform. FFmpeg compiles and runs on Linux, Mac OS X, Microsoft Windows, BSD systems, and Solaris.
The following tutorial will teach you how to install FFmpeg on CentOS 9 Stream using the RPM Fusion free repository command line terminal.
-
How to Install ClamAV on Arch Linux
ClamAV is an open-source and free antivirus toolkit that detects many types of malicious software, including viruses, trojans, malware, adware, rootkits, and other malicious threats. One of its primary uses of ClamAV is on mail servers as a server-side email virus scanner or file hosting servers to periodically scan to ensure files are clean, especially if the public can upload to the server.
ClamAV supports multiple file formats (documents, executables, or archives), utilizes multi-thread scanner features, and receives updates for its signature database daily to sometimes numerous times per day for the latest protection.
The following tutorial will teach you how to configure ClamAV on Arch Linux desktop or server and some basic scan commands using the command line terminal.
-
Linux su vs sudo: what's the difference? | Opensource.com
Both the su and the sudo commands allow users to perform system administration tasks that are not permitted for non-privileged users—that is, everyone but the root user. Some people prefer the sudo command: For example, Seth Kenlon recently published "5 reasons to use sudo on Linux", in which he extols its many virtues.
I, on the other hand, am partial to the su command and prefer it to sudo for most of the system administration work I do. In this article, I compare the two commands and explain why I prefer su over sudo but still use both.
-
today's leftovers
Programming leftovers
How to Run Windows Software on Linux With Bottles
Linux is unquestionably the best operating system that offers a highly secure and reliable environment. However, Linux always gets a backlash because of the lack of software support. If you also feel the same, don't worry because now you can use Bottles to use any software in Linux. Bottles is similar to Wine (a popular compatibility layer for Windows) but offers some advanced options. Furthermore, Bottles allows you to install Windows software on Linux with ease. If you are also interested in running any Windows software on Linux, you should install Bottles on your machine. So let's start with some basic information about Bottles.
Words to go: Learn basic Linux terminology
The Linux operating system is an open source, community developed OS for computers and servers, and is one of the most widely used and supported OSes. It manages hardware resources and applications and provides a user interface for admins and developers to use. For admins new to using Linux, some of the terminology might seem daunting. However, familiarity with the key Linux terms can help anyone better understand this commonly used OS.
