Games: Valve, Kingdoms and Castles, and a Lot More
Valve designer warns people not to put 2242 M.2 drives in their Steam Deck
Recently, one modder decided to stick a bigger 2242 M.2 SSD into their Steam Deck and after many other bigger PC sites picked it up — a Valve designer has warned people not to do it.
Valve to ship 'more than double' the number of Steam Decks each week
As we say goodbye to Q2 and hello to Q3, Valve has confirmed that production of Steam Deck units has increased to the point where they're going to be sending out a lot more.
Kingdoms and Castles gets Steam Deck and gamepad support, VR version coming
A little castle building and AI conquering on the go? Kingdoms and Castles already worked great on Linux with the Native version and now it should be great on the Steam Deck too. Only recently they put out a huge update to the game with AI Kingdoms too.
Spaceship building game Reassembly goes 64bit, gets Linux and Steam Deck upgrades
Reassembly is a highly rated game that mixes spaceship building, exploration and intense combat. It's quite a little gem and has a big update out now. One I was somewhat addicted to back when it originally released in 2015.
Tactical 2D RPG 'Arcadian Atlas' has a new trailer, releasing in 2023
If the big upcoming update to Into the Breach and Tyrant's Blessing wasn't enough tactics for you, how about a little Arcadian Atlas. Another that was crowdfunded on Kickstarter with $95,204 this one definitely needs to be on your wishlist.
Low-poly 3D rail shooter Ex-Zodiac hits Early Access on July 21st
A nice little early birthday present for me, Ex-Zodiac is a low-poly 3D rail shooter (think like Star Fox) that now has a release date. It's going to release with Native Linux support on July 21st, following on from the successful Kickstarter campaign back in 2020.
CorsixTH the modern game engine for Theme Hospital v0.66 is out now
CorsixTH is the absolute best way to play the classic Theme Hospital on any modern system and version 0.66 is now out.
Pokete is a Pokemon-like game for your terminal
Fancy catching some creatures? How about directly in your terminal window? Pokete is a free and open source Pokemon-like. Just like the classics it features various creatures across different types like Plant, Water, Fire and they all have their own strengths and weaknesses.
today's leftovers
Programming leftovers
How to Run Windows Software on Linux With Bottles
Linux is unquestionably the best operating system that offers a highly secure and reliable environment. However, Linux always gets a backlash because of the lack of software support. If you also feel the same, don't worry because now you can use Bottles to use any software in Linux. Bottles is similar to Wine (a popular compatibility layer for Windows) but offers some advanced options. Furthermore, Bottles allows you to install Windows software on Linux with ease. If you are also interested in running any Windows software on Linux, you should install Bottles on your machine. So let's start with some basic information about Bottles.
Words to go: Learn basic Linux terminology
The Linux operating system is an open source, community developed OS for computers and servers, and is one of the most widely used and supported OSes. It manages hardware resources and applications and provides a user interface for admins and developers to use. For admins new to using Linux, some of the terminology might seem daunting. However, familiarity with the key Linux terms can help anyone better understand this commonly used OS.
