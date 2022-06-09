KDE Plasma 5.25.2 Released to Improve Flatpak Support, Present Windows Effect

Coming just one week after the KDE Plasma 5.25.1 point release, the KDE Plasma 5.25.2 update is here to improve support for Flapak apps by implementing a new mechanism in the Plasma Discover package manager to determine the priority of your Flatpak repositories, as well as to always keep them in sync if you change their priority manually from the command-line.

HandBrake: Free Tool for Converting Videos from Any Format

Learn about HandBrake, an excellent utility for converting videos from any format to the destination types.

KDE Releases Plasma Mobile Gear 22.06 for Linux Phones, Here’s What’s New

Coming just two months after Plasma Mobile Gear 22.04, the Plasma Mobile Gear 22.06 release is here to improve the Task Switcher by adding support for sorting apps by the last opened app instead of alphabetically, and to improve the action drawer to accommodate more quick settings, add support for scrolling labels, and allow you to pull down the full quick settings panel in just one stroke from the corner of the screen.