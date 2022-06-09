IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 169 is available for testing
The next Core Update - one of the biggest in size we have ever put together - is available for testing. It introduces the support of two-factor authentication (2FA) for OpenVPN clients, updates several core parts of the system, provides mitigations for another two types of CPU side-channel attacks, as well as package updates, bug fixes and other security improvements.
For OpenVPN clients, the setup of two-factor authentication based on time-based one-time password (TOTP) is now supported. It can either be enforced on a per-client basis, preserving the flexibility of mixing end-user devices with machine clients, where no manual interaction is feasible during OpenVPN connection establishment.
