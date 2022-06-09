Language Selection

Android Leftovers

Android
EndeavourOS Artemis is the First ISO with ARM Installation Support

The popular Arch-based Linux distribution EndeavourOS released their latest ISO refresh called Artemis. Interestingly, the release is named after NASA’s upcoming lunar mission. Apart from the usual improvements, the latest upgrade includes the latest Linux Kernel 5.18.5 and an updated Calamares installer. Read more

Plasma Mobile Gear ⚙ 22.06 is Out

The Plasma Mobile team is happy to announce the releases of Plasma Mobile’s updates for May-June 2022, as well as the release of Plasma Mobile Gear ⚙ 22.06. Plasma 5.25 was released on June 14 and that brought all the improvements developed from February to May 2022 to the shell. Read more

MNT Pocket Reform 7-inch modular mini laptop takes a range of Arm (and FPGA) modules

MNT Pocket Reform is an open-source hardware mini laptop with a 7-inch Full HD display, an ortholinear mechanical keyboard, and trackball, that follows the path of its older and bigger sibling: the MNT Reform 2 laptop initially launched with an NXP i.MX 8M quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 module. The new laptop will not only support a similar “NXP i.MX 8M Plus” module but also a range of other Arm modules namely an NXP Layerscape LS1028A module with up to 16GB RAM, the Raspberry Pi CM4 module via an adapter, Pine64 SOQuartz (RK3566, up to 8GB RAM), as well as based on AMD Xilinx Kintex-7 FPGA for industrial use. Read more Also: STEPFPGA supports Verilog on cloud-based IDE and Lattice’s Diamond IDE

