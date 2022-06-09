Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 28th of June 2022 12:49:24 PM

Filed under

The Plasma Mobile team is happy to announce the releases of Plasma Mobile’s updates for May-June 2022, as well as the release of Plasma Mobile Gear ⚙ 22.06.

Plasma 5.25 was released on June 14 and that brought all the improvements developed from February to May 2022 to the shell.