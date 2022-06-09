Language Selection

Plasma Mobile Gear ⚙ 22.06 is Out

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 28th of June 2022 12:49:24 PM
KDE

The Plasma Mobile team is happy to announce the releases of Plasma Mobile’s updates for May-June 2022, as well as the release of Plasma Mobile Gear ⚙ 22.06.

Plasma 5.25 was released on June 14 and that brought all the improvements developed from February to May 2022 to the shell.

KDE Releases Plasma Mobile Gear 22.06 for Linux Phones, Here’s What’s New

Coming just two months after Plasma Mobile Gear 22.04, the Plasma Mobile Gear 22.06 release is here to improve the Task Switcher by adding support for sorting apps by the last opened app instead of alphabetically, and to improve the action drawer to accommodate more quick settings, add support for scrolling labels, and allow you to pull down the full quick settings panel in just one stroke from the corner of the screen. Read more

EndeavourOS Artemis is the First ISO with ARM Installation Support

The popular Arch-based Linux distribution EndeavourOS released their latest ISO refresh called Artemis. Interestingly, the release is named after NASA’s upcoming lunar mission. Apart from the usual improvements, the latest upgrade includes the latest Linux Kernel 5.18.5 and an updated Calamares installer. Read more

