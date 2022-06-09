NVIDIA 515.57 Released with Better NvFBC Direct Capture Support, Vulkan Fixes
NVIDIA 515.57 is a small release compared to the previous 515.48.07 release, addressing only a few issues related to the NvFBC direct capture support. For example, it adds support for NvFBC direct capture to composite the mouse cursor onto frames, fixes an issue in cases where NvFBC direct capture waits for multiple queued frames to finish rendering, and fixes another issue where NvFBC returned an incorrect frame when a capture request timed out.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 399 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
NVIDIA 515.57 Released with Better NvFBC Direct Capture Support, Vulkan Fixes
NVIDIA 515.57 is a small release compared to the previous 515.48.07 release, addressing only a few issues related to the NvFBC direct capture support. For example, it adds support for NvFBC direct capture to composite the mouse cursor onto frames, fixes an issue in cases where NvFBC direct capture waits for multiple queued frames to finish rendering, and fixes another issue where NvFBC returned an incorrect frame when a capture request timed out.
Fedora Family / RedHat Leftovers
KDE Plasma 5.25.2 Released to Improve Flatpak Support, Present Windows Effect
Coming just one week after the KDE Plasma 5.25.1 point release, the KDE Plasma 5.25.2 update is here to improve support for Flapak apps by implementing a new mechanism in the Plasma Discover package manager to determine the priority of your Flatpak repositories, as well as to always keep them in sync if you change their priority manually from the command-line.
HandBrake: Free Tool for Converting Videos from Any Format
Learn about HandBrake, an excellent utility for converting videos from any format to the destination types.
Recent comments
11 hours 39 min ago
11 hours 51 min ago
12 hours 17 min ago
13 hours 4 min ago
21 hours 16 min ago
22 hours 8 min ago
22 hours 34 min ago
22 hours 38 min ago
22 hours 52 min ago
22 hours 59 min ago