Security Leftovers
TOP 12 LINUX HACKING and PEN TESTING IN 2022
Did you know? An operating system that is highly focused on security is the best friend to any hacker. Why? Because it helps the hacker to detect all the weaknesses available in the computer system and networks.
In recent times, it has become more intriguing to compare ethical hacking and vulnerability scanning than it has been to compare Windows vs. OS X vs. Linux in the past. It is possible for a hacker to detect holes in a computer system or network by using a special operating system that is designed specifically for security. So, without further ado, let's get started.
Zero Trust Security Is Here To Stay For Decades
Though lockdown was temporary, the trends that arose because of COVID-19 seem permanent. One such trend is the migration from physical workplaces to remote and hybrid workforce. Organizations are still opting to expand their workplaces to remote environments despite lifting lockdown. The reasons are the perks that come with the remote workforce; flexibility and reduction in expenses.
So, a remote workspace seems like a permanent trend. Though many users are dealing with zoom fatigue, they generally like to work from the comfort of their homes. According to a survey by Gartner, 90 percent of the HR leaders are planning to introduce a remote workforce despite the availability of COVID-19 vaccination. With the shifting from physical to virtual workspace, the demands for the security of a network become tenfold. The traditional security postures do not meet the remote workforce's security demands.
Top PHP Hardening Security Tips for Linux Servers
It’s no brainier that PHP is one of the most used server scripting programming languages. It makes sense for an attacker to find various ways by which he can manipulate PHP as it is often paired with MySQL and enable access to the private data of your users.
By any means, we are not claiming PHP is vulnerable or has some serious issues by default but we have to make sure that we tweak PHP in such a way that it can be more robust than ever before.
NVIDIA 515.57 Released with Better NvFBC Direct Capture Support, Vulkan Fixes
NVIDIA 515.57 is a small release compared to the previous 515.48.07 release, addressing only a few issues related to the NvFBC direct capture support. For example, it adds support for NvFBC direct capture to composite the mouse cursor onto frames, fixes an issue in cases where NvFBC direct capture waits for multiple queued frames to finish rendering, and fixes another issue where NvFBC returned an incorrect frame when a capture request timed out.
Fedora Family / RedHat Leftovers
KDE Plasma 5.25.2 Released to Improve Flatpak Support, Present Windows Effect
Coming just one week after the KDE Plasma 5.25.1 point release, the KDE Plasma 5.25.2 update is here to improve support for Flapak apps by implementing a new mechanism in the Plasma Discover package manager to determine the priority of your Flatpak repositories, as well as to always keep them in sync if you change their priority manually from the command-line.
HandBrake: Free Tool for Converting Videos from Any Format
Learn about HandBrake, an excellent utility for converting videos from any format to the destination types.
