Programming Leftovers
Voice Control Usability Considerations For Partially Visually Hidden Link Names — Smashing Magazine
Overcorrecting for one form of disability may unintentionally negatively impact the experience for other forms of disability. For example, partially visually hidden link names may work great for people who use screen readers, but this approach can be problematic for people who rely on voice control software. Because of this, your designs need to be flexible and adaptable, as well as accommodate the many different ways people can interact with them.
Digital accessibility tends to be taught through the lens of how your experience works (or fails to work) with a screen reader. It makes sense to think that, if it works for a screen reader, it will also work for a lot of other kinds of assistive technology.
0025: preimp, focus + mach, emergent ventures, clockwork labs, success, hytradboi ideas, zig debugging tips, dev-setup.sh, clojurescript blues, analogies for end-user programming, half-arsed workflows, javascript vs serialization, links
I've made a lot of progress on preimp. Persistence, server/client sync and collaborative editing are all working. Values are nicely rendered as tables. Functions are rendered as forms, which you can fill out to call the function. Functions can call edit! to change the value of data cells. Metadata can be used to tweak the rendering of values.
Custom colour palettes for {ggplot2} | R-bloggers
Choosing which colours to use in a plot is an important design decision. A good choice of colour palette can highlight important aspects of your data, but a poor choice can make it impossible to interpret correctly. There are numerous colour palette R packages out there that are already compatible with {ggplot2}. For example, the {RColorBrewer} or {viridis} packages are both widely used.
If you regularly make plots at work, it’s great to have them be consistent with your company’s branding. Maybe you’re already doing this manually with the scale_colour_manual() function in {ggplot2} but it’s getting a bit tedious? Or maybe you just want your plots to look a little bit prettier? This blog post will show you how to make a basic colour palette that is compatible with {ggplot2}. It assumes you have some experience with {ggplot2} – you know your geoms from your aesthetics.
Developing A Custom WearOS Watch Face
When you think about customizing the face of a smartwatch, you probably imagine something akin to selecting a new wallpaper on an Android device, or maybe tweaking the color scheme a bit. But not [Sebastian SARBU], his plans were a bit grander than all that. So he cracked open Android Studio and started writing a truly custom watch face that would make the most out of the device’s display. Luckily for us, he’s not only released the source code for others to study, but has documented the development process in a series of videos that you can see below the break.
Hackaday Prize 2022: A CM4 Upgrade For Your Old IPad
There’s no shortage of nicely built tablets out there, but unfortunately many of them are powered by what are by now severely outdated motherboards. Since manufacturers releasing replacement motherboards for their old hardware doesn’t look like its likely to be common practice anytime soon, the community will have to take things into their own hands. This is where [Evan]’s project comes in — designing a Raspberry Pi CM4-powered motherboard for the original iPad. It aims to have support for everything you’d expect: display, touchscreen, audio, WiFi, Bluetooth, and even the dock port. Plus it gives you way more computing power to make use of it all.
NVIDIA 515.57 Released with Better NvFBC Direct Capture Support, Vulkan Fixes
NVIDIA 515.57 is a small release compared to the previous 515.48.07 release, addressing only a few issues related to the NvFBC direct capture support. For example, it adds support for NvFBC direct capture to composite the mouse cursor onto frames, fixes an issue in cases where NvFBC direct capture waits for multiple queued frames to finish rendering, and fixes another issue where NvFBC returned an incorrect frame when a capture request timed out.
Fedora Family / RedHat Leftovers
KDE Plasma 5.25.2 Released to Improve Flatpak Support, Present Windows Effect
Coming just one week after the KDE Plasma 5.25.1 point release, the KDE Plasma 5.25.2 update is here to improve support for Flapak apps by implementing a new mechanism in the Plasma Discover package manager to determine the priority of your Flatpak repositories, as well as to always keep them in sync if you change their priority manually from the command-line.
HandBrake: Free Tool for Converting Videos from Any Format
Learn about HandBrake, an excellent utility for converting videos from any format to the destination types.
