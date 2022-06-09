NVIDIA 515.57 Released with Better NvFBC Direct Capture Support, Vulkan Fixes NVIDIA 515.57 is a small release compared to the previous 515.48.07 release, addressing only a few issues related to the NvFBC direct capture support. For example, it adds support for NvFBC direct capture to composite the mouse cursor onto frames, fixes an issue in cases where NvFBC direct capture waits for multiple queued frames to finish rendering, and fixes another issue where NvFBC returned an incorrect frame when a capture request timed out.

Fedora Family / RedHat Leftovers Outreachy Interns introduction – May to August 2022 – Fedora Community Blog Last month, Outreachy announced the interns selected for duration May 2022 to August 2022, and we have three interns with us. This blog introduces them to the community. If you see them around, please welcome them and share some virtual cookies. Outreachy is a paid, remote internship program that helps traditionally underrepresented people in tech make their first contributions to Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) communities. Fedora Project is participating in this round of Outreachy as a mentoring organization. We asked our Outreachy interns to tell us some things about themselves! Here are they, in their own words.

Cross-site scripting: Explanation and prevention with Go | Red Hat Developer Have you ever encountered a pop-up when visiting a web page or browsing a particular item on a site? Imagine if these pop-ups were carriers that delivered malicious payloads to your devices or captured confidential information. This is a type of cyber attack called cross-site scripting, or XSS. Cross-site scripting is one of the most common attacks in 2022, and it made the OWASP top 10 web application security risks. Let's take a tour of cross-site scripting and learn how an attacker executes malicious JavaScript code on input parameters, creates pop-ups to deface web applications, and can hijack an active user session.

Moving cloud workloads: 4 essential strategies Workload portability – the ability to move an application (or at least part of it) from one environment to another – is a common goal in hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments. In practice, this is easier said than done – the image of an engineer moving an entire application from one cloud to another on a daily whim isn't really what the term is meant to convey. Rather, workload portability reflects that both short-term choice and long-term flexibility are both possible. Making a decision to run a particular application in a particular cloud or on-premises environment does not mean it needs to run in that environment forever. Containerization, orchestration, and other facets of modern software development and operations are key foundations. Workload portability also suggests, of course, that you have at least two clouds and/or on-premises/bare metal environments to choose from.

What defines a high-performing IT team? 5 CIOs speak out Being a part of a high-trust, high-performing team can feel a bit like magic. But CIOs know there is a lot of work that goes into building and nurturing a team that can continually meet challenges and exceed goals. CIOs who recently won the 2022 Chicago CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards shared with us a few telltale signs of a high-performing team, the qualities that set them apart, and how IT leaders can bring out the best in their own teams.

How to troubleshoot SELinux policy violations | Enable Sysadmin For Linux systems, SELinux is another option. This article will focus on diagnosing and addressing SELinux policy violations.