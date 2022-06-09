openSUSE Leap 15.4 release retrospective
We are seeking feedback regarding the release of openSUSE Leap 15.4, which was released to the general public on June 8.
With this survey, what we’re looking from you is both positive and negative feedback related to the availability and individual experience with openSUSE Leap 15.4. Your participation is very valuable for us.
Participating is very simple, this survey consists of only two questions, in this way we’ll try to continue doing what went well and try to address what went wrong. So follow this link to partipate in this survey:...
-
Firefox 102.0
We’d like to extend a special thank you to all of the new Mozillians who contributed to this release of Firefox! Firefox now mitigates query parameter tracking when navigating sites in ETP strict mode. Subtitles and captions for Picture-in-Picture (PiP) are now available at HBO Max, Funimation, Dailymotion, Tubi, Disney+ Hotstar, and SonyLIV. This allows you to view video in a small window pinned to a corner of the screen while navigating between apps or browsing content on the main screen. Also: Firefox 102.0 released Firefox 102 Release Lets You Disable Download Panel and Improves Picture-in-Picture Mode
