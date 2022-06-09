Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 28th of June 2022 06:41:49 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to Create Beautiful Beamer Slides with Emacs - Make Tech Easier

    Emacs is a highly versatile program. Aside from being a text editor, it can be your email client, news reader and even your finances tracker. This is because you can easily adapt Emacs to any purpose and situation.

    Beamer is a LaTeX module that allows you to create presentation slides in a similar manner to creating LaTeX documents. Here we will show you how to use it to create presentations inside Emacs.

  • How to Create a Service Account for Terraform in GCP

    A Service Account is a special kind of account used by an application (Terraform in this case) to make authorized API calls. It is identified by its email address, which is unique to the account.

    In this guide we will learn how to create and manage service accounts using the Identity and Access Management (IAM) API, the Google Cloud console, and the gcloud command-line tool. By default, each project can have up to 100 service accounts that control access to your resources. You can request a quota increase if necessary.

  • How to Install the Unity Desktop on Ubuntu 22.04

    GNOME is a much-loved desktop environment in the Linux community. In fact, it is the default desktop environment on several major Linux distros, such as Fedora, Ubuntu, etc.

    Prior to using GNOME (since Ubuntu 17.10), Ubuntu used the Unity desktop environment, developed by Canonical.

    Unity is still loved by many Ubuntu users. If you are a big fan of Unity or just want to try out this awesome desktop environment, here's how you can install Unity on Ubuntu 22.04.

  • How to create and manage Secrets in GCP Secret Manager using Terraform

    Secret Manager is a secure and convenient storage system for API keys, passwords, certificates, and other sensitive data. Secret Manager provides a central place and single source of truth to manage, access, and audit secrets across Google Cloud. GCP secret manager allows you to securely store and access API keys, passwords, certificates, and other sensitive data.

    Terraform is an open-source infrastructure as code software that allow users to define and provide data center infrastructure using a declarative configuration language known as HashiCorp Configuration Language(HCL), or optionally JSON. We will use terraform to manage secrets in this guide.

  • How to install Jenkins on Ubuntu 22.04 – NextGenTips

    Jenkins is a continuous integration tool that allows continuous development, testing, and deployment of newly created codes.

    Jenkins can be installed through native package systems, Docker, or can be run as a standalone on a machine with a Java Runtime Environment (JRE).

  • Install Docker In AlmaLinux, CentOS, Rocky Linux - OSTechNix

    The other day, we discussed what is Docker Engine and how to install Docker Engine and Docker Compose in Ubuntu. Today, we will see how to install Docker Engine with Docker Compose in RHEL-based systems such as AlmaLinux, CentOS, and Rocky Linux.

    This guide has been officially tested on CentOS 8, AlmaLinux 8 and Rocky Linux 8. For demonstration purpose, I will be using AlmaLinux container which is running on Proxmox. All commands given below are same for most RHEL-based systems.

  • Install Git 2.37 On Ubuntu / Linux Mint / Rocky Linux & Fedora | Tips On UNIX

    This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install Git 2.37 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Alma Linux 9, Fedora 36, and Linux Mint 20.3

  • Install Laravel on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux - Linux Shout

    Tutorial to learn the steps for installing PHP Laravel framework on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using the command terminal for developing web apps.

    PHP doesn’t need an introduction, it has been around for many years powering web applications that need a dynamic programming language to work but one thing it is not (anymore): modern.

    Programming languages ​​such as Ruby and Python have become increasingly popular, especially in recent years. They are “cool” and appeal better to the next generation of coders. Whereas it is unfortunate PHP is getting a bit old and you can tell. This is exactly where Laravel comes into play. We can consider it as a new generation PHP framework and that’s what makes it so popular. Inspired by Ruby on Rails and .NET, Taylor Otwell created Laravel to get the most out of PHP and to prove that more is possible. Also, he wasn’t satisfied with the other PHP frameworks. They are no longer contemporary. He doesn’t only want to help developers be more productive but also to show that clean programming with PHP can also be fun again.

    In this article, let’s discuss the initial phase to work with Laravel is to install it on Ubuntu-based Linux systems.

  • ls -lrt Linux Command [Explained]

    As a software developer or tester, you'll often use the "ls -lrt" command, specially while dealing with a large number of files.

    Actually, it's just ls command. The -lrt provides additional options to the command.

    If you are looking for an explanation, you are either a new Linux user or don't use Linux commands quite often. No worries. I won't judge you because I have been there myself.

    Let me explain things to you.

  • 3 ways to install dbeaver Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Linux - Linux Shout

    Learn the steps to install DBeaver on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish to manage remote or local databases using the graphical user interface.

    DBeaver is a nice open-source alternative to MySQL WorkBench to manage not onlyand MySQL but almost all popular ones such as PostgreSQL, SQLite, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, Sybase, MS Access, Teradata, Firebird, Apache Hive, Phoenix, Presto, etc. This open-source database administration tool offers a comfortable user interface for changes to the data records, visualizes the database schema as a clear graph, in many cases recognizes the format of binary database content, exports content in various formats, and offers an SQL editor with auto-completion.

»

More in Tux Machines

Firefox 102.0

We’d like to extend a special thank you to all of the new Mozillians who contributed to this release of Firefox! Firefox now mitigates query parameter tracking when navigating sites in ETP strict mode. Subtitles and captions for Picture-in-Picture (PiP) are now available at HBO Max, Funimation, Dailymotion, Tubi, Disney+ Hotstar, and SonyLIV. This allows you to view video in a small window pinned to a corner of the screen while navigating between apps or browsing content on the main screen. Read more Also: Firefox 102.0 released Firefox 102 Release Lets You Disable Download Panel and Improves Picture-in-Picture Mode

openSUSE Leap 15.4 release retrospective

We are seeking feedback regarding the release of openSUSE Leap 15.4, which was released to the general public on June 8. With this survey, what we’re looking from you is both positive and negative feedback related to the availability and individual experience with openSUSE Leap 15.4. Your participation is very valuable for us. Participating is very simple, this survey consists of only two questions, in this way we’ll try to continue doing what went well and try to address what went wrong. So follow this link to partipate in this survey:... Read more

Videos and Shows: Easy OS 4.1 and Going Linux

  • Easy OS 4.1.....A Quick First Look - Invidious

    Here we have the current version of easy os and pretty good it is too, this is just a quick run-through as we will go more in-depth over the next week or two so enjoy.

  • Youtube video on EasyOS 4.1

    In the comments, rmcellig posted that samba doesn't work. In the last couple of releases of Easy, samba is not builtin. Installing it via the package manager, it is broken.

  • Going Linux #426 · Listener Feedback

    In this episode we discuss feedback on Pop!_OS, installing Linux to replace Windows, and a tutorial on the top command.

Programming Leftovers

  • Voice Control Usability Considerations For Partially Visually Hidden Link Names — Smashing Magazine

    Overcorrecting for one form of disability may unintentionally negatively impact the experience for other forms of disability. For example, partially visually hidden link names may work great for people who use screen readers, but this approach can be problematic for people who rely on voice control software. Because of this, your designs need to be flexible and adaptable, as well as accommodate the many different ways people can interact with them. Digital accessibility tends to be taught through the lens of how your experience works (or fails to work) with a screen reader. It makes sense to think that, if it works for a screen reader, it will also work for a lot of other kinds of assistive technology.

  • 0025: preimp, focus + mach, emergent ventures, clockwork labs, success, hytradboi ideas, zig debugging tips, dev-setup.sh, clojurescript blues, analogies for end-user programming, half-arsed workflows, javascript vs serialization, links

    I've made a lot of progress on preimp. Persistence, server/client sync and collaborative editing are all working. Values are nicely rendered as tables. Functions are rendered as forms, which you can fill out to call the function. Functions can call edit! to change the value of data cells. Metadata can be used to tweak the rendering of values.

  • Custom colour palettes for {ggplot2} | R-bloggers

    Choosing which colours to use in a plot is an important design decision. A good choice of colour palette can highlight important aspects of your data, but a poor choice can make it impossible to interpret correctly. There are numerous colour palette R packages out there that are already compatible with {ggplot2}. For example, the {RColorBrewer} or {viridis} packages are both widely used. If you regularly make plots at work, it’s great to have them be consistent with your company’s branding. Maybe you’re already doing this manually with the scale_colour_manual() function in {ggplot2} but it’s getting a bit tedious? Or maybe you just want your plots to look a little bit prettier? This blog post will show you how to make a basic colour palette that is compatible with {ggplot2}. It assumes you have some experience with {ggplot2} – you know your geoms from your aesthetics.

  • Developing A Custom WearOS Watch Face

    When you think about customizing the face of a smartwatch, you probably imagine something akin to selecting a new wallpaper on an Android device, or maybe tweaking the color scheme a bit. But not [Sebastian SARBU], his plans were a bit grander than all that. So he cracked open Android Studio and started writing a truly custom watch face that would make the most out of the device’s display. Luckily for us, he’s not only released the source code for others to study, but has documented the development process in a series of videos that you can see below the break.

  • Hackaday Prize 2022: A CM4 Upgrade For Your Old IPad

    There’s no shortage of nicely built tablets out there, but unfortunately many of them are powered by what are by now severely outdated motherboards. Since manufacturers releasing replacement motherboards for their old hardware doesn’t look like its likely to be common practice anytime soon, the community will have to take things into their own hands. This is where [Evan]’s project comes in — designing a Raspberry Pi CM4-powered motherboard for the original iPad. It aims to have support for everything you’d expect: display, touchscreen, audio, WiFi, Bluetooth, and even the dock port. Plus it gives you way more computing power to make use of it all.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6