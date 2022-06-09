today's howtos
-
How to Create Beautiful Beamer Slides with Emacs - Make Tech Easier
Emacs is a highly versatile program. Aside from being a text editor, it can be your email client, news reader and even your finances tracker. This is because you can easily adapt Emacs to any purpose and situation.
Beamer is a LaTeX module that allows you to create presentation slides in a similar manner to creating LaTeX documents. Here we will show you how to use it to create presentations inside Emacs.
-
How to Create a Service Account for Terraform in GCP
A Service Account is a special kind of account used by an application (Terraform in this case) to make authorized API calls. It is identified by its email address, which is unique to the account.
In this guide we will learn how to create and manage service accounts using the Identity and Access Management (IAM) API, the Google Cloud console, and the gcloud command-line tool. By default, each project can have up to 100 service accounts that control access to your resources. You can request a quota increase if necessary.
-
How to Install the Unity Desktop on Ubuntu 22.04
GNOME is a much-loved desktop environment in the Linux community. In fact, it is the default desktop environment on several major Linux distros, such as Fedora, Ubuntu, etc.
Prior to using GNOME (since Ubuntu 17.10), Ubuntu used the Unity desktop environment, developed by Canonical.
Unity is still loved by many Ubuntu users. If you are a big fan of Unity or just want to try out this awesome desktop environment, here's how you can install Unity on Ubuntu 22.04.
-
How to create and manage Secrets in GCP Secret Manager using Terraform
Secret Manager is a secure and convenient storage system for API keys, passwords, certificates, and other sensitive data. Secret Manager provides a central place and single source of truth to manage, access, and audit secrets across Google Cloud. GCP secret manager allows you to securely store and access API keys, passwords, certificates, and other sensitive data.
Terraform is an open-source infrastructure as code software that allow users to define and provide data center infrastructure using a declarative configuration language known as HashiCorp Configuration Language(HCL), or optionally JSON. We will use terraform to manage secrets in this guide.
-
How to install Jenkins on Ubuntu 22.04 – NextGenTips
Jenkins is a continuous integration tool that allows continuous development, testing, and deployment of newly created codes.
Jenkins can be installed through native package systems, Docker, or can be run as a standalone on a machine with a Java Runtime Environment (JRE).
-
Install Docker In AlmaLinux, CentOS, Rocky Linux - OSTechNix
The other day, we discussed what is Docker Engine and how to install Docker Engine and Docker Compose in Ubuntu. Today, we will see how to install Docker Engine with Docker Compose in RHEL-based systems such as AlmaLinux, CentOS, and Rocky Linux.
This guide has been officially tested on CentOS 8, AlmaLinux 8 and Rocky Linux 8. For demonstration purpose, I will be using AlmaLinux container which is running on Proxmox. All commands given below are same for most RHEL-based systems.
-
Install Git 2.37 On Ubuntu / Linux Mint / Rocky Linux & Fedora | Tips On UNIX
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install Git 2.37 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Alma Linux 9, Fedora 36, and Linux Mint 20.3
-
Install Laravel on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux - Linux Shout
Tutorial to learn the steps for installing PHP Laravel framework on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using the command terminal for developing web apps.
PHP doesn’t need an introduction, it has been around for many years powering web applications that need a dynamic programming language to work but one thing it is not (anymore): modern.
Programming languages such as Ruby and Python have become increasingly popular, especially in recent years. They are “cool” and appeal better to the next generation of coders. Whereas it is unfortunate PHP is getting a bit old and you can tell. This is exactly where Laravel comes into play. We can consider it as a new generation PHP framework and that’s what makes it so popular. Inspired by Ruby on Rails and .NET, Taylor Otwell created Laravel to get the most out of PHP and to prove that more is possible. Also, he wasn’t satisfied with the other PHP frameworks. They are no longer contemporary. He doesn’t only want to help developers be more productive but also to show that clean programming with PHP can also be fun again.
In this article, let’s discuss the initial phase to work with Laravel is to install it on Ubuntu-based Linux systems.
-
ls -lrt Linux Command [Explained]
As a software developer or tester, you'll often use the "ls -lrt" command, specially while dealing with a large number of files.
Actually, it's just ls command. The -lrt provides additional options to the command.
If you are looking for an explanation, you are either a new Linux user or don't use Linux commands quite often. No worries. I won't judge you because I have been there myself.
Let me explain things to you.
-
3 ways to install dbeaver Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Linux - Linux Shout
Learn the steps to install DBeaver on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish to manage remote or local databases using the graphical user interface.
DBeaver is a nice open-source alternative to MySQL WorkBench to manage not onlyand MySQL but almost all popular ones such as PostgreSQL, SQLite, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, Sybase, MS Access, Teradata, Firebird, Apache Hive, Phoenix, Presto, etc. This open-source database administration tool offers a comfortable user interface for changes to the data records, visualizes the database schema as a clear graph, in many cases recognizes the format of binary database content, exports content in various formats, and offers an SQL editor with auto-completion.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 184 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Firefox 102.0
We’d like to extend a special thank you to all of the new Mozillians who contributed to this release of Firefox! Firefox now mitigates query parameter tracking when navigating sites in ETP strict mode. Subtitles and captions for Picture-in-Picture (PiP) are now available at HBO Max, Funimation, Dailymotion, Tubi, Disney+ Hotstar, and SonyLIV. This allows you to view video in a small window pinned to a corner of the screen while navigating between apps or browsing content on the main screen. Also: Firefox 102.0 released Firefox 102 Release Lets You Disable Download Panel and Improves Picture-in-Picture Mode
openSUSE Leap 15.4 release retrospective
We are seeking feedback regarding the release of openSUSE Leap 15.4, which was released to the general public on June 8. With this survey, what we’re looking from you is both positive and negative feedback related to the availability and individual experience with openSUSE Leap 15.4. Your participation is very valuable for us. Participating is very simple, this survey consists of only two questions, in this way we’ll try to continue doing what went well and try to address what went wrong. So follow this link to partipate in this survey:...
Videos and Shows: Easy OS 4.1 and Going Linux
Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 34 min ago
14 hours 27 min ago
14 hours 40 min ago
15 hours 6 min ago
15 hours 52 min ago
1 day 5 min ago
1 day 56 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago