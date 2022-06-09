After the big announcement earlier this month that Mozilla Thunderbird is coming to Android devices, the project released today Mozilla Thunderbird 102 as the first major new series of the popular email client almost a year after the release of Mozilla Thunderbird 91. Highlights of Mozilla Thunderbird 102 include a new address book that supports importing of contacts in the vCard format, refreshes the design of the contact cards with new contact entries, and makes it a lot easier to navigate and interact with your contacts.

After many years of gradual improvement Vim now takes a big step with a major release. Besides many small additions the spotlight is on a new incarnation of the Vim script language: Vim9 script. The previous release was version 8.2 in December 2019. Since the latest source code is always available on GitHub, many have already picked up later patch versions (there are more than 5000 of them!). Therefore the changes have already been tried out by many users. On top of that bugs have been fixed, security issues have been addressed, and many tests have been added. Code coverage has been dramatically increased. This version is more reliable than any before.

Fedora Family / IBM Leftovers Why organizations need site reliability engineers | Opensource.com In this final article that concludes my series about best practices for effective site reliability engineering (SRE), I cover some of the practical applications of site reliability engineering. There are some significant differences between software engineering and systems engineering.

Scanning container image vulnerabilities with Clair When Red Hat started releasing products as container images, we decided we needed to build them the same way they were built upstream, which is by building them from Dockerfiles. This means we build fewer RPMs than we used to, and instead we pull in software dependencies from outside of the RPM / DNF ecosystem. It took us some time to get our security data to the same standard as it was for RPM, but that time has arrived, and you can now consume security data for Red Hat container images the same way you do for Red Hat RPMs.

David Cantrell: rpminspect-1.10 released rpminspect 1.10 is now available. The last release was in March of 2022. This release is definitely the largest so far. Nearly 200 individual pull requests and 147 reported issues have been fixed. The main focus of this release has been stabilization across many packages. We have been running continual tests against all current builds in CentOS Stream 9 to keep finding and fixing bugs. This release has so many stabilization and reporting improvements. Work on 1.11 has begun. Please file issues and feature requests on the GitHub project page: https://github.com/rpminspect/rpminspect.

Tuesday's FESCo Meeting (2022-06-28) is cancelled. Many announcements We have one ticket tagged with 'meeting', but there has been no progress in discussion or implementation, so I'm cancelling today's meeting. We've had a glitch in the process, and various tickets which were voted and approved offline were not announced. I'll do that now here in one fell swoop, together with tickets that were approved during the last week. (I tried to filter out tickets that were announced somewhere but not closed, but I might have missed something, so please excuse any duplication.)