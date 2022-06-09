Language Selection

Firefox 103 Beta Improves WebGL Performance on Linux for NVIDIA Drivers via DMA-Buf

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Tuesday 28th of June 2022 07:14:08 PM Filed under
Linux
News
Moz/FF

Scheduled for July 26th, 2022, the Firefox 103 release promises improved WebGL performance on Linux systems when using the NVIDIA binary drivers via DMA-Buf.

Firefox 103 also promises to improve your PDF forms experience by highlighting required fields, improve the performance of the web browser on monitors with 120Hz or higher refresh rates, and preserve non-breaking spaces when copying text from a form control.

Vim 9.0 : vim online

After many years of gradual improvement Vim now takes a big step with a major release. Besides many small additions the spotlight is on a new incarnation of the Vim script language: Vim9 script. The previous release was version 8.2 in December 2019. Since the latest source code is always available on GitHub, many have already picked up later patch versions (there are more than 5000 of them!). Therefore the changes have already been tried out by many users. On top of that bugs have been fixed, security issues have been addressed, and many tests have been added. Code coverage has been dramatically increased. This version is more reliable than any before. Read more

Mozilla Thunderbird 102 Released with New Address Book, Import/Export Wizard

After the big announcement earlier this month that Mozilla Thunderbird is coming to Android devices, the project released today Mozilla Thunderbird 102 as the first major new series of the popular email client almost a year after the release of Mozilla Thunderbird 91. Highlights of Mozilla Thunderbird 102 include a new address book that supports importing of contacts in the vCard format, refreshes the design of the contact cards with new contact entries, and makes it a lot easier to navigate and interact with your contacts. Read more

Fedora Family / IBM Leftovers

  • Why organizations need site reliability engineers | Opensource.com

    In this final article that concludes my series about best practices for effective site reliability engineering (SRE), I cover some of the practical applications of site reliability engineering. There are some significant differences between software engineering and systems engineering.

  • Scanning container image vulnerabilities with Clair

    When Red Hat started releasing products as container images, we decided we needed to build them the same way they were built upstream, which is by building them from Dockerfiles. This means we build fewer RPMs than we used to, and instead we pull in software dependencies from outside of the RPM / DNF ecosystem. It took us some time to get our security data to the same standard as it was for RPM, but that time has arrived, and you can now consume security data for Red Hat container images the same way you do for Red Hat RPMs.

  • David Cantrell: rpminspect-1.10 released

    rpminspect 1.10 is now available. The last release was in March of 2022. This release is definitely the largest so far. Nearly 200 individual pull requests and 147 reported issues have been fixed. The main focus of this release has been stabilization across many packages. We have been running continual tests against all current builds in CentOS Stream 9 to keep finding and fixing bugs. This release has so many stabilization and reporting improvements. Work on 1.11 has begun. Please file issues and feature requests on the GitHub project page: https://github.com/rpminspect/rpminspect.

  • Tuesday's FESCo Meeting (2022-06-28) is cancelled. Many announcements

    We have one ticket tagged with 'meeting', but there has been no progress in discussion or implementation, so I'm cancelling today's meeting. We've had a glitch in the process, and various tickets which were voted and approved offline were not announced. I'll do that now here in one fell swoop, together with tickets that were approved during the last week. (I tried to filter out tickets that were announced somewhere but not closed, but I might have missed something, so please excuse any duplication.)

Debian and The History of Debian Linux Distribution

Since its inception in 1993, Debian has grown into one of the most robust, stable, and widely used Linux distributions. Debian is a free and open-source community-driven project that is actively developed & maintained by a community of vibrant developers from around the world. Debian is a portmanteau that blends two words: Deb (Short for Debra, Ian’s wife) and Ian, its creator. Debian is a fast, lightweight, and robust distribution that is dubbed the ‘The mother of all Ubuntu distributions‘. Yes, Ubuntu is derived from Debian Linux and, as a result, this has yielded a myriad of Linux distributions based on Ubuntu such as Linux Mint, POP! OS and Elementary OS. We already have an informative guide on the history of Ubuntu, so please check it out. Read more

