Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 28th of June 2022 07:19:51 PM

Have you ever needed the ability to add a chat/collaboration tool but didn't want to rely on third-party services or have the budget to pay for a service like Slack? If that sounds like a situation you find yourself in, you'll be happy to know there are plenty of options available.

One such option is Rocket.Chat, which is a free, open-source platform geared toward team communication and collaboration on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android and iOS. The Rocket.Chat server can be deployed to off-the-shelf hardware (either a server or desktop, though server is preferable) and can be connected to from the desktop or even mobile apps (for both Android and iOS).

First off, you can go two routes with Rocket.Chat. You can install and use the server on your own hardware or you can pay for a cloud-hosted plan. The Community edition (which is what we'll be dealing with) is best suited for 100 users. If your organization requires more than that, you should consider either the Pro or Enterprise cloud-hosted option.