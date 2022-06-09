Programming Leftovers
The Rust Programming Language Blog: Announcing The RustConf PostConf UnConf
The PostConf Unconf will be dedicated to the Rust project and will be a fantastic opportunity for users, contributors, and maintainers to network and discuss the project's development.
There will be no set agenda; instead, attendees will decide what will be discussed together and can move freely between sessions to find ones in which they can contribute most effectively based on their individual interests and needs.
To get the most out of the unconference, jot down your thoughts ahead of time and bring them ready to share. We will also set up a channel in the RustConf Discord for folks to communicate and make preliminary, informal plans.
1.62.0 pre-release testing
The 1.62.0 pre-release is ready for testing. The release is scheduled for this Thursday, June 30th. Release notes can be found here.
Python for Machine Learning: A Tutorial | IT Business Edge
Machine learning programming is an in-demand skill. Learn how to program an ML application with Python in this tutorial.
Perl Weekly Challenge 171: Abundant Numbers and First-Class Functions
Jonathan Dowland: WadC 3.1
WadC — the procedural programming environment for generating Doom maps — version 3.1 has been released. The majority of this was done a long time ago, but I've dragged my feet in releasing it. I've said this before, but this is intended to be the last release I do of WadC.
The headline feature for this release is the introduction of a tuning concept I had for the UI. It occurred to me that a beginner to WadC might want to load up an example program which is potentially very complex and hard to unpick to figure out how it works. If the author could mark certain variables as "tuneable", the UI could provide an easy way for someone to tweak parameters and then see what happened.
Qt Creator 8 Beta2 released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 8 Beta2!
Please head over to the first Beta release blog post, or check our change log for details on the changes and improvements in this version of Qt Creator.
Qt 6.3.1 Conan packages released
We are happy to announce the Qt 6.3.1 Conan Technology Preview packages release today. The packages are available with the Conan package manager from The Qt Company Conan server. Both desktop (Windows MSVC2019 and MinGW, macOS, and Linux) and mobile (Android) packages are available.
Middleware enterprise functionality comes to JavaScript, thanks to Vercel | VentureBeat
JavaScript is widely used and well understood on servers and in web browsers to enable advanced functionality, but it hasn’t generally had middleware, until now.
Well-funded web development startup Vercel is now looking to advance its open-source next.js JavaScript framework with its new 12.2 version update on June 28, which includes what the company is referring to as JavaScript middleware. The concept of middleware is all about providing features needed for enterprise application delivery, such as authorization and geographic localization.
Open Source RISC-V: Serving a Side of Software with Chips
The Linux of chips, the open source RISC-V instruction set architecture, has some big-name backers including Intel, AMD and Nvidia. But the software support is still far from mature. RISC-V International, the organization responsible for defining the instruction set architecture, has laid out a roadmap to boost low-level software to improve its appeal to hardware and software developers. Hardware Equivalent to Linux The chip architecture is free to license, and silicon companies can take the open source design and tweak it to the specific needs. RISC-V is a free alternative to architectures like x86 and ARM, for which customers have to pay licensing fees or royalties. RISC-V is viewed as a hardware equivalent to Linux, which is open source but can be customized to specific needs. Computers are available with RISC-V chips developed by companies like SiFive. Intel has committed $1 billion to the designing and manufacturing of chips that include RISC-V, ARM and x86, and is partnering with Barcelona Supercomputing Centre to make a RISC-V supercomputing chip. Also: Roboflow expands open-source datasets for better computer vision AI models | VentureBeat
today's howtos
What Is Syslinux? The Syslinux Archive File Structure Explained
Everyone should learn the ins and outs of the Syslinux archive file structure before installing it on a Linux-powered machine. The bootloader is the software that loads the operating system when the computer boots up. A bootloader can also provide the user with a small interactive interface and utilities. At the same time, the bootloader determines the boot options for the operating system. Software like GRUB, LILO, and Das U-boot are some examples of bootloaders. Syslinux is a collection of bootloaders used by Linux users globally. Here's everything you need to know about Syslinux and its directory structure.
PeaZip 8.7 File Archiver Brings Functionality Improvements
The cross-platform archiver tool PeaZip now has a more user-friendly interface, improved file management, and updated themes. PeaZip is a free, open-source, powerful file archiver tool that can handle over 200 different archive types. Moreover, it also includes a file manager to help you organize and find files on your computer. PeaZip is cross-platform and works on Windows, Linux, and macOS. It has gained much popularity in recent years, mostly among skilled computer users, due to the massive range of options it provides. With a heavy emphasis on security, PeaZip supports the AES 256-bit cipher, which is used by various archive file formats. In addition, it also supports AES 256-bit, Blowfish, Twofish 256, and Serpent 256 encryption for FreeArc’s ARC archive format. Let’s look at the new PeaZip 8.7 version, which brings yet another dose of improvements to this popular archiver.
