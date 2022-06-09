Fixing test coverage reports in at-spi2-core
At-spi2-core has some peculiar modules. It does not provide a single program or library that one can just run by hand. Instead, it provides a couple of libraries and a couple of daemons that get used through those libraries, or through raw DBus calls.
In particular, at-spi2-registryd is the registry daemon for accessibility, which multiplexes requests from assitive technologies (ATs) like screen readers into applications. It doesn't even use the session DBus; it registers itself in a separate DBus daemon specific to accessibility, to avoid too much traffic in the main session bus.
at-spi2-registryd gets started up as soon as something requires the accessibility APIs, and remains running until the user's session ends.
However, in the test runner, there is no session. The daemon runs, and gets a SIGTERM from its parent dbus-daemon when it terminates. So, while at-spi2-registryd has no persistent state that it may care about saving, it doesn't exit "cleanly".
And it turns out that gcc's coverage data gets written out only if the program exits cleanly. When you compile with the --coverage option, gcc emits code that turns on the flag in libgcc to write out coverage information when the program ends (libgcc is the compiler-specific runtime helper that gets linked into normal programs compiled with gcc).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 354 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Open Source RISC-V: Serving a Side of Software with Chips
The Linux of chips, the open source RISC-V instruction set architecture, has some big-name backers including Intel, AMD and Nvidia. But the software support is still far from mature. RISC-V International, the organization responsible for defining the instruction set architecture, has laid out a roadmap to boost low-level software to improve its appeal to hardware and software developers. Hardware Equivalent to Linux The chip architecture is free to license, and silicon companies can take the open source design and tweak it to the specific needs. RISC-V is a free alternative to architectures like x86 and ARM, for which customers have to pay licensing fees or royalties. RISC-V is viewed as a hardware equivalent to Linux, which is open source but can be customized to specific needs. Computers are available with RISC-V chips developed by companies like SiFive. Intel has committed $1 billion to the designing and manufacturing of chips that include RISC-V, ARM and x86, and is partnering with Barcelona Supercomputing Centre to make a RISC-V supercomputing chip. Also: Roboflow expands open-source datasets for better computer vision AI models | VentureBeat
today's howtos
What Is Syslinux? The Syslinux Archive File Structure Explained
Everyone should learn the ins and outs of the Syslinux archive file structure before installing it on a Linux-powered machine. The bootloader is the software that loads the operating system when the computer boots up. A bootloader can also provide the user with a small interactive interface and utilities. At the same time, the bootloader determines the boot options for the operating system. Software like GRUB, LILO, and Das U-boot are some examples of bootloaders. Syslinux is a collection of bootloaders used by Linux users globally. Here's everything you need to know about Syslinux and its directory structure.
PeaZip 8.7 File Archiver Brings Functionality Improvements
The cross-platform archiver tool PeaZip now has a more user-friendly interface, improved file management, and updated themes. PeaZip is a free, open-source, powerful file archiver tool that can handle over 200 different archive types. Moreover, it also includes a file manager to help you organize and find files on your computer. PeaZip is cross-platform and works on Windows, Linux, and macOS. It has gained much popularity in recent years, mostly among skilled computer users, due to the massive range of options it provides. With a heavy emphasis on security, PeaZip supports the AES 256-bit cipher, which is used by various archive file formats. In addition, it also supports AES 256-bit, Blowfish, Twofish 256, and Serpent 256 encryption for FreeArc’s ARC archive format. Let’s look at the new PeaZip 8.7 version, which brings yet another dose of improvements to this popular archiver.
Recent comments
1 hour 22 min ago
1 hour 26 min ago
1 hour 45 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
3 hours 48 min ago
3 hours 56 min ago
5 hours 45 min ago
18 hours 39 min ago
18 hours 51 min ago
19 hours 17 min ago