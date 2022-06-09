Open Source RISC-V: Serving a Side of Software with Chips The Linux of chips, the open source RISC-V instruction set architecture, has some big-name backers including Intel, AMD and Nvidia. But the software support is still far from mature. RISC-V International, the organization responsible for defining the instruction set architecture, has laid out a roadmap to boost low-level software to improve its appeal to hardware and software developers. Hardware Equivalent to Linux The chip architecture is free to license, and silicon companies can take the open source design and tweak it to the specific needs. RISC-V is a free alternative to architectures like x86 and ARM, for which customers have to pay licensing fees or royalties. RISC-V is viewed as a hardware equivalent to Linux, which is open source but can be customized to specific needs. Computers are available with RISC-V chips developed by companies like SiFive. Intel has committed $1 billion to the designing and manufacturing of chips that include RISC-V, ARM and x86, and is partnering with Barcelona Supercomputing Centre to make a RISC-V supercomputing chip. Also: Roboflow expands open-source datasets for better computer vision AI models | VentureBeat

today's howtos How to Install Jitsi Meet Video Conferencing Server on Ubuntu 22.04 Jitsi is a free and open-source chat, telephony, and video conferencing tool. It is a very good alternative to other tools like Skype, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams. In this post, we will show you how to install Jitsi Meet on Ubuntu 22.04 server.

Sizing Up Partitions » Linux Magazine Partitioning is a basic step in any Linux installation. Many users breeze past it, content to let the installer use a single partition, or else to accept its recommendations without much thought, sparing themselves the stress of learning yet another task. However, manually partitioning can help to isolate directories from each other, optimize performance, and aid in recovery when troubles arise. If manual partitioning takes some extra time, down the line, you might be glad you make the extra effort. As you probably know, Linux is organized into a series of directories, each with its own purpose. Directories can be on the same device, or else a mount point for a separate device. In either case, users are presented with a single directory tree. Usually, each device will be formatted with ext4, although recent Fedora releases default to Btrfs, or on servers, XFS. On systems that include a Windows installation, an ntfs or fat32 partition is included. Partitioning is done on a blank system, or from an external device so that no partition is mounted. Older tools such as fdisk are still around, but today's most common tools are parted (Figure 1) or gparted, its graphical equivalent.

How to Install KDE Plasma Desktop Environment on Debian 11 - ByteXD Unlike most operating systems like Windows or macOS, which come with only a single Desktop system, Linux supports multiple Desktop Environments. For example, on Windows, you only have an option to change the wallpaper and tweak a few UI settings. On the other hand, Linux allows you to change the entire Desktop system and use one that meets your needs. This post will focus on one Linux distribution – Debian 11. The default Desktop Environment for Debian systems is GNOME. However, nowadays, users can install multiple Desktop Environments of their choice when doing a fresh installation of Debian. This post will give you a detailed guide on how to install KDE Plasma desktop environment on Debian 11. Before we dive into the article, we need to understand two terms commonly used before we proceed with the installation – KDE and KDE Plasma.

How to install LibreOffice on Linux Mint LibreOffice is one of the best office productivity suite pack for Linux, it is free and open source. It basically has everything that you need, whether you need to write documents, create pdfs , creating presentations, invoices and much more...then LibreOffice is the way to go. In this tutorial you will learn how to install LibreOffice on Ubuntu/Debian based systems.