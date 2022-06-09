today's howtos
-
Emacs Keyboard Shortcuts - Make Tech Easier
Emacs is a fully-featured text editor that is both powerful and extensible out of the box, without needing to install any additional packages to make it work. With Emacs, you can easily manipulate text and files by executing Lisp commands. These commands, in turn, are then bound to a series of simple keybindings which allows you to focus on what you need to do.
-
How to easily encrypt/decrypt a file in Linux with gpg
No matter what you’re doing on your computer, you need to do so with an eye to security — that means using strong passwords, storing files in safe locations, and in some cases encrypting files. Fortunately, for nearly every usage, there are tools to enable you to encrypt your data…from transferring data online to storing data on a locally attached storage, even encrypting your entire drive.
Since gpg is built into almost every Linux system, you won’t have to install anything to get this working from the command line. I’ll also show how to gain this functionality within the Nautilus (GNOME Files) file manager tool.
-
gnu linux – bash console – animated ascii art – sl steam locomotive
-
Terminal Tip: 'duf' is Prettier Alternative to the 'df' Command - OMG! Ubuntu!
I wouldn’t call myself a command line ninja but I do have a soft spot for getting things done using a CLI.
At the end of 2021 I wrote a list of the best command line apps I use on the regular. In that rundown I spotlighted btop, a powerful and engaging alternative to top, and intro’d ncdu, an awesome, interactive replacement for the regular du command, written in Ncurses.
This week I came across a similarly flashy “replacement” for another command that I use from time to time: df.
Df is a command line basic that relays file system disc space usage on a(ll) drive(s). There are ample options you can pass to Df to tailor the output to your needs (something the df man-page will walk you through better than I can):
-
How to install FNF Psych Engine 0.6 Week 7 on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install FNF Psych Engine 0.6 Week 7 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.
-
Using fwupdmgr to update NVME firmware – nullr0ute's blog
The fabulous fwupdmgr provides the ability to easily update firmware that is published to Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) but it can also be used to apply updates that aren’t necessarily in LVFS. One type of firmware that it supports updating is NVME firmware, that’s basically any NMVE, because the standard specifies a standardised mechanism for updating the firmware on all NVME devices.
I had a need to update a NVME firmware in an aarch64 device to see if it fixed an issue I was seeing. The Crucial P2 supported options were of course x86 only. The ISO download actually contained a little LinuxOS in an initrd on the .iso. The advice from Richard the fwupd technical lead was to “Look for a ~4mb high entropy blob” so mounting it up, I mounted the iso, extracted the initrd, and then used fwupdmmgr to apply the new firmware.
-
