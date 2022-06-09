Security Leftovers
-
Tencent admits to poisoned QR code attack on QQ account
-
Sysdig Adds Ability to Make Container Runtimes Immutable - Container Journal
Sysdig today added a Drift Control capability to its container security platform that makes it possible to lock down runtime environments.
Daniella Pontes, senior manager for product marketing at Sysdig, says IT teams can now maintain immutable instances of runtimes in production environments that can’t be modified.
At the same time, Sysdig says it is partnering with Proofpoint to make threat intelligence feeds available to IT teams that have deployed its container security platform.
The Sysdig container platform is built on Falco, an open source container runtime security platform that is being advanced under the auspices of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF).
-
Best ways to incorporate security into the software development life cycle
The software development life cycle is not a one-off process that software developers can implement in a linear form. Instead, there are phases of the SDLC that intertwine into many loops where thorough checks are carried out to ensure the proper outcome of the software.
However, it’s not just enough to loop through the phases of SDLC without the proper integration of security checks in each phase. So, what, then, makes a secure software development life cycle?
-
CISA Says 'PwnKit' Linux Vulnerability Exploited in Attacks [Ed: Well, CISA and the media also downplay all the actively-exploited holes in Windows]
The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) says a Linux vulnerability tracked as CVE-2021-4034 and PwnKit has been exploited in attacks.
The flaw, which came to light in January, affects Polkit, a component designed for controlling system-wide privileges in Unix-like operating systems. Polkit is developed by Red Hat, but it’s also used by other Linux distributions.
PwnKit has been described as a memory corruption issue that can be exploited for privilege escalation — it allows any unprivileged local user to elevate permissions to root.
-
