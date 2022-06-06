today's howtos
How to install ntopng on Ubuntu 22.04?
In this post, you will learn how to install ntopng in Ubuntu 22.04. This powerful network monitoring tool is a marvel that we can always install to take advantage of it.
What is the /etc/aliases file – TecAdmin
/etc/aliases is a text file used to store email aliases on a Linux system. Email aliases are basically nicknames for email addresses. They allow you to send emails to a group of people using a single address, or to redirect emails from one address to another.
/etc/aliases are typically used to store aliases for the system’s mail server. However, it can also be used to store aliases for any other purpose.
For example, you could use /etc/aliases to create an alias for your own email address. This file is stored in the /etc directory, which is the standard location for system-wide configuration files. /etc/aliases are usually managed by the system administrator. However, you can also edit /etc/aliases yourself if you need to add or change an alias.
How to Install LXC to Create Linux Containers on RHEL/CentOS/Rocky Linux
In this article, I will take you through the steps to install LXC (Linux containers) on RHEL/CentOS/Rocky Linux but before that let’s understand the first LXD. It is a free and open source next-generation system container and virtual machine manager. LXD provides a template that contains images of almost all the major Linux distributions. These images can be used to create Linux containers using the LXC utility. This is a CLI-based client utility provided by LXD. When running a virtual machine, LXD uses the hardware of the host system, but the kernel is provided by the virtual machine. Therefore, virtual machines can be used to run, for example, a different operating system.
Finding Your Router’s IP Address (Default Gateway) in Ubuntu and Other Linux
You probably already know how to get your system’s IP address in Linux.
But how do you know the IP address of your router?
Guide to Web Application Penetration Testing
Web application penetration testing is a technique that aims at evaluating web applications and gathering information concerning the possible vulnerabilities and security flaws in the system. The technique involves a series of steps that include identifying vulnerabilities and gathering detailed information on how these vulnerabilities could compromise the web application and impact business.
How to Cut, Copy and Paste Text in Nano editor?
GNU Nano is an editor that has a minimal learning curve and hence is widely used for beginner-level guides.
That doesn't mean that it is as easy to use for beginners as a graphical text editor. Why? because you still have to rely on the keyboard shortcuts to do the basic things such as save, undo, etc.
How about cut, copy and paste in Nano? Does it require specific keyboard shortcuts too?
Well, yes and no. You can use the mouse to copy-paste. There are also keyboard shortcuts for the same purpose. To cut, you must use shortcuts.
How to Exclude Packages from Transactions using DNF in RHEL Linux
While updating packages in your system, you might not want to allow specific packages from transactions, such as updates, for various reasons, such as bugs or instability in the latest release. Packages such as Kernel, PHP, MySql, Apache, Nginx, Python, etc., are regularly used on the running server. Updating them into unstable releases might lead to a catastrophe event.
Thunderbird 102 Gets Makeover with New Colourful Icons, Redesigned UI
Release highlights of open-source email client Thunderbird 102 which brings revamped UI, fresh icons, Matrix chat support and more.
