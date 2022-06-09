Hewlett Packard Enterprise has been an early and enthusiastic supporter of alternate processor architectures outside of the standard Xeon X86 CPUs that comprise the vast majority of its revenues and shipments, particularly with Arm server chips starting in 2011.

The new Arm-based HPE ProLiant RL300 Gen11 is a single-socket system that incorporates the Ampere Altra and Ampere Altra Max cloud-native processors. The new chip contains 128 cores and is designed to take advantage of the energy saving capabilities of the Arm processor, the company said during its HPE Discover conference this week.

Arm has unveiled the new Immortalis family of flagship GPUs with support for hardware-based ray tracing starting with the Immortalis-G715 GPU, as well as two new premium Mali GPUs namely Arm Mali-G615 and Mali-G715. Software-based ray tracing was already implemented on Arm Mali G710 on SoC’s such as the MediaTek Dimensity 9000, but the hardware-based ray tracing in the Immortalis-G715 delivers over 300 percent performance improvements, and only uses 4% of the shader core area. This will be mostly used in games to generate realistic lighting and shadows as can be seen in the “before vs after” video demo below.

The VDX3-6726 is built around the single core Vortex86DX3 with a maximum processor frequency up to 1GHz and 1GB of DDR3 onboard. According to ICOP, this SBC was designed to replace mainly aging AMD LX800 equivalents and it consumes less power in comparison.

ICOP recently released a 3.5” Single Board Computer (SBC) that implements the 32-bit Vortex86DX3 System on Chip (SoC). The VDX3-6726 SBC was designed with comprehensive backwards compatibility to support older software and extend the life cycle of existing products without the need of complex redesign.

The German carmaker isn’t providing a lot of details for now, but it did say that certain models will get AAOS “for the first time as a second technological approach alongside the current Linux-based variant,” the latter being the current BMW Operating System 8 that was first introduced last March.

This tutorial will guide you on how you can change your forgotten root password in 3 scenarios and we are quite sure that you’ll be able to recover your forgotten password at the end of this guide.

While installation of RHEL 9, the installer recommends we choose a complex password and while making the password complex enough, the chances of forgetting our password are quite high. And things get even more complex when your user is not even added to the wheel group (which allows a normal user to elevate root privileges for a small amount of time).

Setting this up with Linux's policy based routing is straightforward and almost mechanical. However, the setup has a lot of moving parts and there's no current automation for it that I know of. You can build your own, of course, but then that means you're stuck maintaining and operating your own automation; at that point you (we) start asking if you (we) really need symmetric routing, or if it's just a nice to have thing.

Programming Leftovers Is zero trust living up to expectations? Zero trust has been on my radar for almost a decade, as it was part of the environment that enabled network virtualization to take off. We’ve told that story briefly in our SDN book — the rise of microsegmentation as a widespread use case was arguably the critical step that took network virtualization from a niche technology to the mainstream. The term goes back at least to 2009, when it was coined by Forrester analyst John Kindervag and it is possible to draw a line back from there to the principle of least privilege as framed by Saltzer and Schroeder in 1975. That principle states: “Every program and every user of the system should operate using the least set of privileges necessary to complete the job.”

Analyzing pages in a particular state with Lighthouse Historically, Lighthouse has analyzed the cold pageload of a page only. Clicking the “Generate report” button reloads the page before Lighthouse runs its tests. This can be problematic when you want to run tests on parts of the UI that are only visible when the user interacts with it. For example, a fly-out navigation, a modal window, or the content in a disclosure widget. That has changed with Lighthouse v10. A new experimental feature in Chrome DevTools allows us now to analyze the page in a particular state. Here’s an example: [...]

SPAs: theory versus practice I’ve been thinking a lot recently about Single-Page Apps (SPAs) and Multi-Page Apps (MPAs). I’ve been thinking about how MPAs have improved over the years, and where SPAs still have an edge. I’ve been thinking about how complexity creeps into software, and why a developer may choose a more complex but powerful technology at the expense of a simpler but less capable technology. I think this core dilemma – complexity vs simplicity, capability vs maintainability – is at the heart of a lot of the debates about web app architecture. Unfortunately, these debates are so often tied up in other factors (a kind of web dev culture war, Twitter-stoked conflicts, maybe even a generational gap) that it can be hard to see clearly what the debate is even about.

Turns out gcc has imperative argument handling Everything in it has a reason, of course, but the end result is that you get a weird mix where the order matters for some args and not for others PLUS there are imperative arguments: [...]

History of Version Control Systems: Part 2 The second generation of version control systems introduced project-level concepts like repositories and new ways to collaborate – merging as an alternative to locking, branches, and networked file systems. Some of the most popular VCSs in the second generation were CVS, ClearCase, and Perforce.

Small Tables The problem · As described in a (pretty short) previous episode of this Diary, Quamina matches Patterns to Events, which are flattened into field-name/value pairs for the purpose. We try to match field names and values from Events to those offered in a Pattern. Matching names is easy, they’re immutable strings both in Events and Patterns, and thus the following suffices.