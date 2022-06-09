Language Selection

Ubuntu Touch OTA-23 Rolls Out to All Supported Ubuntu Phones, This is What’s New

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Wednesday 29th of June 2022 12:59:31 PM Filed under
Linux
News
Ubuntu

Ubuntu Touch OTA-23 comes more than four months after the Ubuntu Touch OTA-22 software update to add more improvements and fix various issues that prevent you from using your Ubuntu Phone device on a daily basis.

Highlights include FM Radio support for BQ E4.5 Ubuntu Edition, BQ E5 HD Ubuntu Edition, and Xiaomi Note 7 Pro smartphones through the FM Radio App, enables wireless display support for Halium 9 and later devices, as well as hardware decoding support on the Jingpad ARM-based Linux tablet in the Media Player App.

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

  • Wishing for a simple way to set up multi-interface symmetric routing on Linux

    Setting this up with Linux's policy based routing is straightforward and almost mechanical. However, the setup has a lot of moving parts and there's no current automation for it that I know of. You can build your own, of course, but then that means you're stuck maintaining and operating your own automation; at that point you (we) start asking if you (we) really need symmetric routing, or if it's just a nice to have thing.

  • Quickpost: Cracking PDF Owner Passwords

    I added code to John the Ripper to crack PDF owner passwords (JtR cracks PDF user passwords only).

  • How to Change and Reset Forgotten Root Password in RHEL 9

    While installation of RHEL 9, the installer recommends we choose a complex password and while making the password complex enough, the chances of forgetting our password are quite high. And things get even more complex when your user is not even added to the wheel group (which allows a normal user to elevate root privileges for a small amount of time).

    This tutorial will guide you on how you can change your forgotten root password in 3 scenarios and we are quite sure that you’ll be able to recover your forgotten password at the end of this guide.

Hardware leftovers

  • BMW to start using Android Automotive OS in certain models starting next year – BMW OS 8 to remain

    At this year’s Automobil-Elektronik Kongress, BMW announced plans to adopt Google’s Android Automotive OS (AAOS) beginning from March 2023.

    The German carmaker isn’t providing a lot of details for now, but it did say that certain models will get AAOS “for the first time as a second technological approach alongside the current Linux-based variant,” the latter being the current BMW Operating System 8 that was first introduced last March.

  • 3.5” SBC powered by Vortex86DX3 SoC and runs on Linux, QNX, DOS and Win XP

    ICOP recently released a 3.5” Single Board Computer (SBC) that implements the 32-bit Vortex86DX3 System on Chip (SoC). The VDX3-6726 SBC was designed with comprehensive backwards compatibility to support older software and extend the life cycle of existing products without the need of complex redesign.

    The VDX3-6726 is built around the single core Vortex86DX3 with a maximum processor frequency up to 1GHz and 1GB of DDR3 onboard. According to ICOP, this SBC was designed to replace mainly aging AMD LX800 equivalents and it consumes less power in comparison. 

  • Arm Immortalis-G715 GPU supports hardware-based ray tracing - CNX Software

    Arm has unveiled the new Immortalis family of flagship GPUs with support for hardware-based ray tracing starting with the Immortalis-G715 GPU, as well as two new premium Mali GPUs namely Arm Mali-G615 and Mali-G715. Software-based ray tracing was already implemented on Arm Mali G710 on SoC’s such as the MediaTek Dimensity 9000, but the hardware-based ray tracing in the Immortalis-G715 delivers over 300 percent performance improvements, and only uses 4% of the shader core area. This will be mostly used in games to generate realistic lighting and shadows as can be seen in the “before vs after” video demo below.

  • New HPE ProLiant servers with Arm target energy savings

    The new Arm-based HPE ProLiant RL300 Gen11 is a single-socket system that incorporates the Ampere Altra and Ampere Altra Max cloud-native processors. The new chip contains 128 cores and is designed to take advantage of the energy saving capabilities of the Arm processor, the company said during its HPE Discover conference this week.

  • HPE Is The First Big OEM To Adopt Ampere Computing Arm Chips

    Hewlett Packard Enterprise has been an early and enthusiastic supporter of alternate processor architectures outside of the standard Xeon X86 CPUs that comprise the vast majority of its revenues and shipments, particularly with Arm server chips starting in 2011.

Programming Leftovers

  • Is zero trust living up to expectations?

    Zero trust has been on my radar for almost a decade, as it was part of the environment that enabled network virtualization to take off. We’ve told that story briefly in our SDN book — the rise of microsegmentation as a widespread use case was arguably the critical step that took network virtualization from a niche technology to the mainstream. The term goes back at least to 2009, when it was coined by Forrester analyst John Kindervag and it is possible to draw a line back from there to the principle of least privilege as framed by Saltzer and Schroeder in 1975. That principle states:

    “Every program and every user of the system should operate using the least set of privileges necessary to complete the job.”

  • Analyzing pages in a particular state with Lighthouse

    Historically, Lighthouse has analyzed the cold pageload of a page only. Clicking the “Generate report” button reloads the page before Lighthouse runs its tests. This can be problematic when you want to run tests on parts of the UI that are only visible when the user interacts with it. For example, a fly-out navigation, a modal window, or the content in a disclosure widget.

    That has changed with Lighthouse v10. A new experimental feature in Chrome DevTools allows us now to analyze the page in a particular state. Here’s an example: [...]

  • SPAs: theory versus practice

    I’ve been thinking a lot recently about Single-Page Apps (SPAs) and Multi-Page Apps (MPAs). I’ve been thinking about how MPAs have improved over the years, and where SPAs still have an edge. I’ve been thinking about how complexity creeps into software, and why a developer may choose a more complex but powerful technology at the expense of a simpler but less capable technology.

    I think this core dilemma – complexity vs simplicity, capability vs maintainability – is at the heart of a lot of the debates about web app architecture. Unfortunately, these debates are so often tied up in other factors (a kind of web dev culture war, Twitter-stoked conflicts, maybe even a generational gap) that it can be hard to see clearly what the debate is even about.

  • Turns out gcc has imperative argument handling

    Everything in it has a reason, of course, but the end result is that you get a weird mix where the order matters for some args and not for others PLUS there are imperative arguments: [...]

  • History of Version Control Systems: Part 2

    The second generation of version control systems introduced project-level concepts like repositories and new ways to collaborate – merging as an alternative to locking, branches, and networked file systems.

    Some of the most popular VCSs in the second generation were CVS, ClearCase, and Perforce.

  • Small Tables

    The problem · As described in a (pretty short) previous episode of this Diary, Quamina matches Patterns to Events, which are flattened into field-name/value pairs for the purpose. We try to match field names and values from Events to those offered in a Pattern. Matching names is easy, they’re immutable strings both in Events and Patterns, and thus the following suffices.

Security Leftovers

  • Russian-backed [crackers] target Lithuanian websites [iophk: Windows TCO]

    Lithuania’s acting director of the National Cyber Security Centre, Jonas Skardinskas, said the disruption was an ongoing distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack that targeted the country’s Secure National Data Transfer as well as other governmental institutions and private companies.

  • Russian hacking group takes responsibility for DDoS attacks on Lithuania [iophk: Windows TCO]

    The cyberattacks follow a decision by Lithuania to restrict the transit of steel and ferrous metals to Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea that can only be accessed by land through Lithuania or Poland. Lithuania restricted the goods because of European Union sanctions, but the decision enraged the Kremlin, who denounced the move as unprecedented and unlawful.

  • IT system disruptions cause passport issuance delays in Lithuania [iophk: Windows TCO]

    IT system disruptions have caused delays in passport issuance in Lithuania, Evelina Gudzinskaite, director of the Migration Department, confirmed to BNS on Monday.

    Some Lithuanian public agencies and companies have been the targets of cyber-attacks since last week.

    Gudzinskaite did not confirm to BNS that the disruption was due to an attack, but said that information about the incident had been sent to the Information Technology and Communications Department under the Interior Ministry.

  • FabricScape: Microsoft patches Azure security flaw affecting only Linux workloads [Ed: Microsoft is now a prime source of anti-Linux FUD, serving to distract from vastly more urgent and critical (usually not even patched) holes in Windows]

    Like most cloud and local environments, Microsoft Azure also acts as an attack vector for malicious actors. Since a security flaw in Azure can potentially impact millions of consumers, it is essential that Microsoft patches such problems in a timely manner. Now, the company has revealed details about one such issue that it recently patched in Azure Service Fabric.

  • [Old] I've locked myself out of my digital life

    Imagine…

    Last night, lightning struck our house and burned it down. I escaped wearing only my nightclothes.

    In an instant, everything was vaporised. Laptop? Cinders. Phone? Ashes. Home server? A smouldering wreck. Yubikey? A charred chunk of gristle.

    This presents something of a problem.

    In order to recover my digital life, I need to be able to log in to things. This means I need to know my usernames (easy) and my passwords (hard). All my passwords are stored in a Password Manager. I can remember the password to that. But logging in to the manager also requires a 2FA code. Which is generated by my phone.

  • Microsoft promises official fix for Windows VPN issues, but you’ll have to wait

    The fixes for a number of VPN issues that have been plaguing some Windows versions since this month’s Patch Tuesday are coming. Microsoft has finally confirmed that last month’s Patch Tuesday introduced connectivity issues on servers with Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) enabled, noting that client endpoints could also struggle to connect to these servers, experiencing connection drops. The fixes will most probably be arriving as part of July’s Patch Tuesday, meaning affected users will need to exercise just a little more patience.

