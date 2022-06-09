Microsofters Deflecting (From Microsoft's Security Woes to "Linux")
-
CISA Warns of Active Exploitation of 'PwnKit' Linux Vulnerability in the Wild [Ed: Most such vulnerabilities, with vastly higher severity according to CISA, are in Microsoft stuff, not Linux]
-
Microsoft fixes bug that let hackers hijack Azure Linux clusters [Ed: How to make Microsoft look good and Linux look bad when it's Microsoft doing something bad to Linux]
-
FabricScape: Microsoft warns of vuln in containerized Linux workloads [Ed: Microsoft boosters are once again using Microsoft talking points to deflect from Microsoft's incompetence to "Linux"]
-
New 'FabricScape' Bug in Microsoft Azure Service Fabric Impacts Linux Workloads [Ed: Those same talking points again, even the same sites (Microsoft-connected authors)]
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 541 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
How to install latest GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) on Linux
If you are looking for an alternative to Adobe Photoshop without burning a hole in your pocket, then go for the GIMP, which is totally free to use, and importantly, it’s available for all major platforms like Microsoft Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, and, of course, Linux.x
EndeavourOS Artemis 22.6 released
EndeavourOS is a rolling-release Linux distro based on Arch Linux. Although the project is relatively new, having started in 2019, it's the successor to an earlier Arch-based distro called Antergos, so it's not quite as immature as its youth might imply. It's a little more vanilla than Antergos was – for instance, it uses the Calamares cross-distro installer. EndeavourOS hews more closely to its parent distro than, for example, Manjaro, which we looked at very recently. Unlike Manjaro, it doesn't have its own staging repositories or releases. It installs packages directly from the upstream Arch repositories, using the standard Arch package manager pacman. It also bundles yay to easily fetch packages from the Arch User Repository, AUR. The yay command takes the same switches as pacman does, so if you wanted to install, say, Google Chrome, it's as simple as yay -s google-chrome and a few seconds later, it's done.
Ubuntu Touch OTA-23 Rolls Out to All Supported Ubuntu Phones, This is What’s New
Ubuntu Touch OTA-23 comes more than four months after the Ubuntu Touch OTA-22 software update to add more improvements and fix various issues that prevent you from using your Ubuntu Phone device on a daily basis. Highlights include FM Radio support for BQ E4.5 Ubuntu Edition, BQ E5 HD Ubuntu Edition, and Xiaomi Note 7 Pro smartphones through the FM Radio App, enables wireless display support for Halium 9 and later devices, as well as hardware decoding support on the Jingpad ARM-based Linux tablet in the Media Player App.
Today in Techrights
Recent comments
2 hours 45 min ago
3 hours 11 sec ago
3 hours 1 min ago
3 hours 5 min ago
5 hours 30 min ago
6 hours 26 min ago
10 hours 27 min ago
12 hours 15 min ago
13 hours 30 min ago
13 hours 46 min ago