How To Install OpenLiteSpeed on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenLiteSpeed on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, OpenLiteSpeed is a free open-source lightweight HTTP server developed by LiteSpeed Technologies. It is a powerful, modular HTTP server and can handle hundreds of thousands of simultaneous connections with low resource usage. It provides a web-based control panel that allows you to configure and manage the web server via a web browser. OpenLiteSpeed is available on Linux, UNIX, BSD and Windows.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the OpenLiteSpeed on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
How to Batch Convert and Resize Images on Linux Using Converseen
Converting or resizing images on Linux is easy: you pick an image editor that suits your needs and follow a series of steps on it to perform these operations. However, the problem arises when your image editor doesn't support batch operation, which is the case with many image manipulation software.
But thankfully, there are tools like Converseen, which make it much easier to perform batch manipulation on images in Linux than it seems.
Let's dive in to check out Converseen and see how you can use it to batch resize and convert images on Linux.
How to Configure W3 Total Cache Plugin with Redis on WordPress website - RoseHosting
In this tutorial, we are going to explain how to configure the popular WordPress plugin W3 Total Cache with Redis on a WordPress website on Ubuntu 22.04 OS.
W3 Total Cache plugin is used for improving the performance of the WordPress website by reducing the load time, improving the search engine results, saving bandwidth, and of course caching the files of the website. Redis is an open-source in-memory data structure store that can be used as a page cache on the WordPress website. In this blog post, we are going to install WordPress first with the LAMP stack and then install the W3 Total Cache and Redis.
Configuring this setup is a very easy process that may take up to 20 minutes. Let’s get started!
How to backup data with Déjà Dup on Linux
Déjà Dup is a free an open source program we can use to easily create incremental data backups on Linux. The program is basically a graphical frontend for Duplicity; its goal is to hide complexity, be simple and easy to use. Backups created with Déjà Dup can be encrypted and stored locally and remotely, even using storage space provided by services like Google Drive.
In this tutorial we see how to install Déjà Dup on some of the most used Linux distributions, how to create and restore data backups.
How to create incremental system backups with Timeshift on Linux
Linux-based operating systems, if well configured, are really stable; however, since bad things can always happen, it is a good idea to regularly create backups. As we saw in previous articles, there are many types of backup, and many possible backup strategies which can be implemented on Linux, using free and open source software. In this article we focus on Timeshift, an application which allows us to create incremental backups of our Linux system. The tool is similar to the Apple Time Machine, and can work as a frontend for rsync or use the BTRFS filesystem snapshot feature under the hood.
In this tutorial we see how to install and configure Timeshift on Linux, and how to create incremental system backups.
How to install EasyOS to a drive
How to install EndeavourOS 22.6 - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show how to install EndeavourOS 22.6 Artemis.
How to install the GlassFish Java Application Server on Ubuntu Server 22.04 | TechRepublic
Jack Wallen walks you through the process of deploying the open-source GlassFish Java Application server on the latest release of Ubuntu Server.
Glassfish is a free, open-source Java application server that simplifies the process of deploying your enterprise-grade Java apps to a scalable platform. Originally developed by Sun Microsystems, GlassFish is now maintained by Oracle and is released under both the Common Development and Distribution License as well as the GPL.
How to unlock a LUKS volume on boot on Raspberry Pi OS
LUKS (Linux Unified Key Setup) is the de facto standard encryption method used on Linux-based operating systems. As we saw in previous tutorials, when we want a partition or raw disk encrypted using LUKS to be automatically unlocked at boot, we need to enter a dedicated line into the /etc/crypttab file. Doing so, we are prompted to provide the encryption password interactively. This is quite straightforward on laptop or desktop machines, but how can we unlock a volume on an headless server? One solution is to use dropbear to get ssh access at an early boot stage, in the initramfs, in order to provide the volume password. In this tutorial we see how to use dropbear-initramfs to get ssh access at an early boot stage, in order to unlock a LUKS volume.
