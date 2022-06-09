LUKS (Linux Unified Key Setup) is the de facto standard encryption method used on Linux-based operating systems. As we saw in previous tutorials, when we want a partition or raw disk encrypted using LUKS to be automatically unlocked at boot, we need to enter a dedicated line into the /etc/crypttab file. Doing so, we are prompted to provide the encryption password interactively. This is quite straightforward on laptop or desktop machines, but how can we unlock a volume on an headless server? One solution is to use dropbear to get ssh access at an early boot stage, in the initramfs, in order to provide the volume password. In this tutorial we see how to use dropbear-initramfs to get ssh access at an early boot stage, in order to unlock a LUKS volume.

Jack Wallen walks you through the process of deploying the open-source GlassFish Java Application server on the latest release of Ubuntu Server. Glassfish is a free, open-source Java application server that simplifies the process of deploying your enterprise-grade Java apps to a scalable platform. Originally developed by Sun Microsystems, GlassFish is now maintained by Oracle and is released under both the Common Development and Distribution License as well as the GPL.

Linux-based operating systems, if well configured, are really stable; however, since bad things can always happen, it is a good idea to regularly create backups. As we saw in previous articles, there are many types of backup, and many possible backup strategies which can be implemented on Linux, using free and open source software. In this article we focus on Timeshift, an application which allows us to create incremental backups of our Linux system. The tool is similar to the Apple Time Machine, and can work as a frontend for rsync or use the BTRFS filesystem snapshot feature under the hood. In this tutorial we see how to install and configure Timeshift on Linux, and how to create incremental system backups.

Déjà Dup is a free an open source program we can use to easily create incremental data backups on Linux. The program is basically a graphical frontend for Duplicity; its goal is to hide complexity, be simple and easy to use. Backups created with Déjà Dup can be encrypted and stored locally and remotely, even using storage space provided by services like Google Drive. In this tutorial we see how to install Déjà Dup on some of the most used Linux distributions, how to create and restore data backups.

In this tutorial, we are going to explain how to configure the popular WordPress plugin W3 Total Cache with Redis on a WordPress website on Ubuntu 22.04 OS. W3 Total Cache plugin is used for improving the performance of the WordPress website by reducing the load time, improving the search engine results, saving bandwidth, and of course caching the files of the website. Redis is an open-source in-memory data structure store that can be used as a page cache on the WordPress website. In this blog post, we are going to install WordPress first with the LAMP stack and then install the W3 Total Cache and Redis. Configuring this setup is a very easy process that may take up to 20 minutes. Let’s get started!

Converting or resizing images on Linux is easy: you pick an image editor that suits your needs and follow a series of steps on it to perform these operations. However, the problem arises when your image editor doesn't support batch operation, which is the case with many image manipulation software. But thankfully, there are tools like Converseen, which make it much easier to perform batch manipulation on images in Linux than it seems. Let's dive in to check out Converseen and see how you can use it to batch resize and convert images on Linux.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenLiteSpeed on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, OpenLiteSpeed ​​is a free open-source lightweight HTTP server developed by LiteSpeed ​​Technologies. It is a powerful, modular HTTP server and can handle hundreds of thousands of simultaneous connections with low resource usage. It provides a web-based control panel that allows you to configure and manage the web server via a web browser. OpenLiteSpeed is available on Linux, UNIX, BSD and Windows. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the OpenLiteSpeed on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

today's howtos Fedora Magazine: DIY Embroidery with Inkscape and Ink/Stitch Embroidered shirts are great custom gifts and can also be a great way to show your love for open source. This tutorial will demonstrate how to design your own custom embroidered polo shirt using Inkscape and Ink/Stitch. Polo shirts are often used for embroidery because they do not tear as easily as t-shirts when pierced by embroidery needles, though with care t-shirts can also be embroidered. This tutorial is a follow on article to Make More with Inkscape and Ink/Stitch and provides complete steps to create your design.

2 Ways to Install Darktable on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 LTS - Linux Shout Go for one of the best methods given here to install DarkTable on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish or 20.04 LTS Focal fossa to start editing your pictures. Open source Darktable software is one of the best alternatives to Adobe Lightroom at least in the free category to provide similar functions when it comes to Mac and Linux. Users also can have its executable binary for Windows available on its official website.

How To Install Robo 3T on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Robo 3T on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Robo 3T (formerly Robomongo) is the free lightweight GUI for MongoDB enthusiasts. Robo 3T supports various operating systems such as Windows, and Linux, macOS. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Robo 3T MongoDB GUI on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

How to use External Secrets with GCP Secrets manager In most enterprise systems where software release cycles consist of separate environments like dev, stage, live, having multiple environments that can be dynamically configured is common. An application may have three different sets of database credentials for authentication. Each set of credentials would be respective to an instance for a particular environment. This approach essentially allows software developers to interact with a developer-friendly database when carrying out their day-to-day coding. Kubernetes secrets is used to store very sensitive data in your Kubernetes cluster. Secrets are native Kubernetes resources saved in the cluster data store (i.e., etcd database) and can be made available to your containers at runtime. Managing these secrets is a challenging process so in this guide we will explore how to use External Secrets to simplify that.