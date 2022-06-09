Language Selection

Ubuntu 22.10 (Finally) Gets an Updated Settings App

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 29th of June 2022 10:31:57 PM Filed under
Ubuntu

Development builds of Ubuntu 22.10 just received an updated version of the GNOME Control Center (aka settings) app.

Why is this news?

Well, this was the last ‘missing’ piece of the GNOME 42 puzzle where Ubuntu was concerned. Devs took the decision to release Ubuntu 22.04 LTS with an older version of GNOME Control Center by default. There were plenty of (good) reasons for this, not least of which was the Settings v42 app being a GTK4/libadwaita port.

Fast forward to today, and the latest daily builds of Ubuntu 22.10 now sport the full, libadwaita-toting Settings app out of the box.

Ubuntu developers have ported over the Ubuntu-specific settings to the new app. Ubuntu’s configurable accent colours remain in the ‘Appearance‘ section, alongside light/dark mode and wallpaper options.

today's howtos

  • How To Install OpenLiteSpeed on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenLiteSpeed on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, OpenLiteSpeed ​​is a free open-source lightweight HTTP server developed by LiteSpeed ​​Technologies. It is a powerful, modular HTTP server and can handle hundreds of thousands of simultaneous connections with low resource usage. It provides a web-based control panel that allows you to configure and manage the web server via a web browser. OpenLiteSpeed is available on Linux, UNIX, BSD and Windows. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the OpenLiteSpeed on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • How to Batch Convert and Resize Images on Linux Using Converseen

    Converting or resizing images on Linux is easy: you pick an image editor that suits your needs and follow a series of steps on it to perform these operations. However, the problem arises when your image editor doesn't support batch operation, which is the case with many image manipulation software. But thankfully, there are tools like Converseen, which make it much easier to perform batch manipulation on images in Linux than it seems. Let's dive in to check out Converseen and see how you can use it to batch resize and convert images on Linux.

  • How to Configure W3 Total Cache Plugin with Redis on WordPress website - RoseHosting

    In this tutorial, we are going to explain how to configure the popular WordPress plugin W3 Total Cache with Redis on a WordPress website on Ubuntu 22.04 OS. W3 Total Cache plugin is used for improving the performance of the WordPress website by reducing the load time, improving the search engine results, saving bandwidth, and of course caching the files of the website. Redis is an open-source in-memory data structure store that can be used as a page cache on the WordPress website. In this blog post, we are going to install WordPress first with the LAMP stack and then install the W3 Total Cache and Redis. Configuring this setup is a very easy process that may take up to 20 minutes. Let’s get started!

  • How to backup data with Déjà Dup on Linux

    Déjà Dup is a free an open source program we can use to easily create incremental data backups on Linux. The program is basically a graphical frontend for Duplicity; its goal is to hide complexity, be simple and easy to use. Backups created with Déjà Dup can be encrypted and stored locally and remotely, even using storage space provided by services like Google Drive. In this tutorial we see how to install Déjà Dup on some of the most used Linux distributions, how to create and restore data backups.

  • How to create incremental system backups with Timeshift on Linux

    Linux-based operating systems, if well configured, are really stable; however, since bad things can always happen, it is a good idea to regularly create backups. As we saw in previous articles, there are many types of backup, and many possible backup strategies which can be implemented on Linux, using free and open source software. In this article we focus on Timeshift, an application which allows us to create incremental backups of our Linux system. The tool is similar to the Apple Time Machine, and can work as a frontend for rsync or use the BTRFS filesystem snapshot feature under the hood. In this tutorial we see how to install and configure Timeshift on Linux, and how to create incremental system backups.

  • How to install EasyOS to a drive
  • How to install EndeavourOS 22.6 - Invidious

    In this video, I am going to show how to install EndeavourOS 22.6 Artemis.

  • How to install the GlassFish Java Application Server on Ubuntu Server 22.04 | TechRepublic

    Jack Wallen walks you through the process of deploying the open-source GlassFish Java Application server on the latest release of Ubuntu Server. Glassfish is a free, open-source Java application server that simplifies the process of deploying your enterprise-grade Java apps to a scalable platform. Originally developed by Sun Microsystems, GlassFish is now maintained by Oracle and is released under both the Common Development and Distribution License as well as the GPL.

  • How to unlock a LUKS volume on boot on Raspberry Pi OS

    LUKS (Linux Unified Key Setup) is the de facto standard encryption method used on Linux-based operating systems. As we saw in previous tutorials, when we want a partition or raw disk encrypted using LUKS to be automatically unlocked at boot, we need to enter a dedicated line into the /etc/crypttab file. Doing so, we are prompted to provide the encryption password interactively. This is quite straightforward on laptop or desktop machines, but how can we unlock a volume on an headless server? One solution is to use dropbear to get ssh access at an early boot stage, in the initramfs, in order to provide the volume password. In this tutorial we see how to use dropbear-initramfs to get ssh access at an early boot stage, in order to unlock a LUKS volume.

Android Leftovers

today's howtos

  • Fedora Magazine: DIY Embroidery with Inkscape and Ink/Stitch

    Embroidered shirts are great custom gifts and can also be a great way to show your love for open source. This tutorial will demonstrate how to design your own custom embroidered polo shirt using Inkscape and Ink/Stitch. Polo shirts are often used for embroidery because they do not tear as easily as t-shirts when pierced by embroidery needles, though with care t-shirts can also be embroidered. This tutorial is a follow on article to Make More with Inkscape and Ink/Stitch and provides complete steps to create your design.

  • 2 Ways to Install Darktable on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 LTS - Linux Shout

    Go for one of the best methods given here to install DarkTable on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish or 20.04 LTS Focal fossa to start editing your pictures. Open source Darktable software is one of the best alternatives to Adobe Lightroom at least in the free category to provide similar functions when it comes to Mac and Linux. Users also can have its executable binary for Windows available on its official website.

  • How To Install Robo 3T on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Robo 3T on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Robo 3T (formerly Robomongo) is the free lightweight GUI for MongoDB enthusiasts. Robo 3T supports various operating systems such as Windows, and Linux, macOS. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Robo 3T MongoDB GUI on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • How to use External Secrets with GCP Secrets manager

    In most enterprise systems where software release cycles consist of separate environments like dev, stage, live, having multiple environments that can be dynamically configured is common. An application may have three different sets of database credentials for authentication. Each set of credentials would be respective to an instance for a particular environment. This approach essentially allows software developers to interact with a developer-friendly database when carrying out their day-to-day coding. Kubernetes secrets is used to store very sensitive data in your Kubernetes cluster. Secrets are native Kubernetes resources saved in the cluster data store (i.e., etcd database) and can be made available to your containers at runtime. Managing these secrets is a challenging process so in this guide we will explore how to use External Secrets to simplify that.

Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

  • How to add libraries to a Node.js container with S2I | Red Hat Developer

    The Source-to-Image (S2I) toolkit allows you to easily build application container images for OpenShift deployment. Red Hat provides S2I images for a number of languages including Node.js. For example, this is the image for Node.js 16.x. To learn more about using the Red Hat images versus other Node.js images, check out the Building good containers section of the Node.js reference architecture. If you have an application with a package.json that includes an npm start command, deploying that application using nodeshift (which supports S2I) can be as easy as running nodeshift in the directory with the package.json. It will package your application and deploy to your current OpenShift project. Super easy, right? Well, most of the time. It might get a bit more complicated if your application uses native add-ons that need additional libraries not installed in the Node.js container image. For example, if you want to use the odbc package, you will need some ODBC libraries and the odbc client for the database you want to connect to. More specifically, if you want to use the odbc package with the MySQL database, install the additional libraries through the following RPMs...

  • How to implement parallelism and rolling updates in Ansible

    Parallelism describes a software's ability to spawn multiple processes to execute tasks in tandem. It also applies to Ansible's default ability to interact with numerous hosts simultaneously.

  • 9 hiring trends for the most in-demand IT jobs of 2022

    Skills development and talent management are both challenges and opportunities that span every industry vertical and role – for companies of all sizes. These challenges are being exacerbated throughout the pandemic as most companies fundamentally shift certain business practices and subsequently fill new or emerging roles, particularly in IT. DevOps Institute's Upskilling IT 2022 Report and Survey researched global and regional must-have IT skill capabilities and learned that insufficient resources and skill gaps are the top global challenge. From a global perspective, 40 percent of our respondents said that the resource and skill shortage is one of their top three challenges today. The most acute skill gaps are relative to cognitive, technical, process, and framework skills. To identify skill gaps, we leverage eight skill capabilities. Our survey explored the position that business leaders and individuals had toward each of them relative to the gaps they saw. The cognitive skill capability includes analytical capabilities, quantitative and statistical knowledge, statistics, data modeling, and knowledge in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, all essential skills for digital transformation and digital business growth.

  • Digital transformation: 5 steps to boost your progress

    As a concept, digital transformation is not new. We have been inching closer to – and talking about – a totally integrated digital workforce since the dotcom boom. But as new technologies emerge daily, volatile markets drive executive leadership to tighten budgets, and “efficiency” outpaces “growth” for the most frequently seen buzzword in your email inbox, there is an increasing pressure to maximize the ROI of your digital transformation. Ultimately, digital transformation is a game of accurate trend predictions and timely disruptions with the goal of preparing your business for the most success possible in the digital future. If you feel as though your digital transformation efforts have slowed, here are five ways to get the engine revving again.

