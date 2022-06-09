Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 29th of June 2022 11:12:56 PM

I’m excited to help bring WebExtensions to Epiphany (GNOME Web) thanks to investment from my employer Igalia. In this post, I’ll go over a summary of how extensions work and give details on what Epiphany supports.

Web browsers have supported extensions in some form for decades. They allow the creation of features that would otherwise be part of a browser but can be authored and experimented with more easily. They’ve helped develop and popularize ideas like ad blocking, password management, and reader modes. Sometimes, as in very popular cases like these, browsers themselves then begin trying to apply lessons upstream.

Toward universal support

For most of this history, web extensions have used incompatible browser-specific APIs. This began to change in 2015 with Firefox adopting an API similar to Chrome’s. In 2020, Safari also followed suit. We now have the foundations of an ecosystem-wide solution.

“The foundations of” is an important thing to understand: There are still plenty of existing extensions built with browser-specific APIs and this doesn’t magically make them all portable. It does, however, provide a way towards making portable extensions. In some cases, existing extensions might just need some porting. In other cases, they may utilize features that aren’t entirely universal yet (or, may never be).