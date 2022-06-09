WebExtension Support in Epiphany
I’m excited to help bring WebExtensions to Epiphany (GNOME Web) thanks to investment from my employer Igalia. In this post, I’ll go over a summary of how extensions work and give details on what Epiphany supports.
Web browsers have supported extensions in some form for decades. They allow the creation of features that would otherwise be part of a browser but can be authored and experimented with more easily. They’ve helped develop and popularize ideas like ad blocking, password management, and reader modes. Sometimes, as in very popular cases like these, browsers themselves then begin trying to apply lessons upstream.
Toward universal support
For most of this history, web extensions have used incompatible browser-specific APIs. This began to change in 2015 with Firefox adopting an API similar to Chrome’s. In 2020, Safari also followed suit. We now have the foundations of an ecosystem-wide solution.
“The foundations of” is an important thing to understand: There are still plenty of existing extensions built with browser-specific APIs and this doesn’t magically make them all portable. It does, however, provide a way towards making portable extensions. In some cases, existing extensions might just need some porting. In other cases, they may utilize features that aren’t entirely universal yet (or, may never be).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 389 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Summer [GNOME] Maps
So, as tradition has it here's the (Northern Hemisphere) summer blog post about GNOME Maps. One large under-the-hood change I've made in Maps since last time is migrating the JS code to use ES6 modules. So, using “import” instead of referring modules as objects from the old-school global “imports” object in GJS.
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Videos: GNU Guix, Rust, Security, and Mycroft
Modding With Arduino: eXaDrums, Voltage Meter, and More
Recent comments
32 min 51 sec ago
35 min 36 sec ago
40 min 24 sec ago
1 hour 1 min ago
2 hours 2 min ago
2 hours 15 min ago
2 hours 18 min ago
5 hours 49 min ago
5 hours 53 min ago
10 hours 45 min ago