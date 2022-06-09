Collabora Online Developer Edition (CODE) 22.05 and LibreOffice News
CODE 22.05 Released with Powerful New Features like Grammar Checks, Sparklines and "Jumbo Spreadsheets" - Collabora Office and Collabora Online
Collabora announces the availability of Collabora Online Developer Edition (CODE) 22.05. The latest major release targets three key areas: ease of use, performance, and interoperability. It demonstrates the company’s mission of being the technology leader in collaborative editing. Collabora Online businesses the most effective and secure document creation environment with dedicated support and depth of development horsepower. CODE 22.05 is preceding the next major release of our long-term supported business suite Collabora Online. This free developer version includes all features and enhancements that will be available in our enterprise version, expected later in July. The CODE releases allow every interested user to learn and test new features on an early stage. As always, your feedback on possible issues is much appreciated! CODE is the collaboration suite offering home users and early adopters the best features, interoperability in open source, while respecting user privacy and data security. In this announcement, we are showcasing some of the latest functionalities added to Collabora Online.
Collabora Online developer edition 22.05 released
CODE 22.05 has been released; this is the "developer edition" of the Collabora Online offering formerly known as LibreOffice Online.
LibreOffice project and community recap: June 2022
Here’s our summary of updates, events and activities in the LibreOffice project in the last four weeks â€“ click the links to learn more…
-
