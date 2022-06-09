Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 29th of June 2022 11:29:54 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • ABCs of FreeDOS: 26 commands I use all the time | Opensource.com

    One of my family's first computers ran a command-line operating system called DOS, the "Disk Operating System." I grew up with DOS, and learned to leverage the command line to make my work easier. And so did a lot of other people. We loved DOS so much that in 1994, we created the FreeDOS Project. Today on June 29, we celebrate 28 years of FreeDOS.

  • Running Oracle Linux 9 with QEMU on an M1 Mac
  • How to install RubyMine on Pop!_OS 22.04 - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at how to install RubyMine on Pop!_OS 22.04.

  • Understanding the Different Types of Syslinux Bootloaders

    GNU/Linux distributions need bootloaders during installation. These bootloaders are responsible for loading system files that run when you install any GNU/Linux distro. If you are developing any GNU/Linux distribution, you may need to work with bootloaders so users can install it on their systems.

  • How to install and Configure Mariadb 10 in Alma Linux 9￼

    In this guide we will learn how to install and configure MariaDB in Alma Linux 9.

    MariaDB is an open-source one of the most popular relational database management system (RDBMS) that is a highly compatible drop-in replacement of MySQL. It is built upon the values of performance, stability, and openness, and MariaDB Foundation ensures contributions will be accepted on technical merit.

  • Setup Multinode Elasticsearch 8.x Cluster - kifarunix.com

    Follow through this tutorial to learn how to setup multinode Elasticsearch 8.x cluster. As of this writing, Elastic Stack 8.3 is the current release. This means that Elasticsearch 8.3, one of the major components of the Elastics Stack is also the current release version as of this writing.

  • How to install FL Studio 20.9.2.2963 on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install FL Studio 20.9.2.2963 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

How to Install Gitea using Docker on Ubuntu 22.04

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 29th of June 2022 11:57:54 PM.
    Gitea is a free and open-source self-hosted Git service like GitHub, BitBuacket, and GitLab. In this tutorial, you will learn how to install and configure the self-hosted Git server named Gitea with Docker on the latest Ubuntu 22.04 server. This also covers the installation and configuration of the Nginx web server as a reverse proxy for the Gitea container service.

More in Tux Machines

Summer [GNOME] Maps

So, as tradition has it here's the (Northern Hemisphere) summer blog post about GNOME Maps. One large under-the-hood change I've made in Maps since last time is migrating the JS code to use ES6 modules. So, using “import” instead of referring modules as objects from the old-school global “imports” object in GJS. Read more

Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

Videos: GNU Guix, Rust, Security, and Mycroft

Modding With Arduino: eXaDrums, Voltage Meter, and More

  • eXaDrums is an open source, low-latency electronic drum system | Arduino Blog

    For apartment-dwelling drummers, electronic drums are really the only option. While cheap electronic drum sets are on the market, they aren’t much more than noise-making toys. High-end sets, on the other hand, cost thousands of dollars. To make high-end hardware and software accessible to DIYers, Jeremy Oden developed an open source, low-latency electronic drum system called eXaDrums. Electronic drum sets consist of three major subsystems: the triggers (the drum pads that you strike), a trigger board that registers those strikes, and a processing unit. The processing unit can either pump out sound itself (through synthesis or sampling) or send a MIDI signal to an external system. The eXaDrums project contains all of this hardware, as well as the software to run it. Oden developed that software carefully to be operating system agnostic and to maintain a low latency so there is no audible delay between a beat and the sound output.

  • Voltage Meter with Arduino Uno: Measure up to 30V

    To measure a range from 0V to 30V, a voltage divider circuit enables you to linearly reduce the input to 5V and create a voltage meter with Arduino In this tutorial, I’ll show you how to build a voltage meter with Arduino Uno, able to deal with a 0-30V range. This tutorial provides the coding, wiring diagram and component list.

  • NORVI GSM industrial controller with WiFi and cellular connectivity supports Arduino or ESP-IDF programming - CNX Software

    We’ve already seen ESP32 WiFI & Bluetooth SoC combined with a cellular modem several times already, and a couple of days ago, I wrote about LILYGO T-A7068X ESP23 board with a 4G LTE modem. Iconic Devices team has made another cellular ESP32 product with the NORVI GSM industrial controller. The DIN-Rail mountable USB programmable controller is offered with a choice of SIMCOM SIM800L 2G-only modem or QUECTEL EC21-G modem adding 3G UMTS/HSPDA+ and 4G LTE cellular connectivity. It also offers Ethernet connectivity, digital and analog inputs, relay outputs, and a small 0.96-inch OLED information display with options varying depending on the exact model.

