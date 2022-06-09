today's howtos
ABCs of FreeDOS: 26 commands I use all the time | Opensource.com
One of my family's first computers ran a command-line operating system called DOS, the "Disk Operating System." I grew up with DOS, and learned to leverage the command line to make my work easier. And so did a lot of other people. We loved DOS so much that in 1994, we created the FreeDOS Project. Today on June 29, we celebrate 28 years of FreeDOS.
Running Oracle Linux 9 with QEMU on an M1 Mac
How to install RubyMine on Pop!_OS 22.04 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install RubyMine on Pop!_OS 22.04.
Understanding the Different Types of Syslinux Bootloaders
GNU/Linux distributions need bootloaders during installation. These bootloaders are responsible for loading system files that run when you install any GNU/Linux distro. If you are developing any GNU/Linux distribution, you may need to work with bootloaders so users can install it on their systems.
How to install and Configure Mariadb 10 in Alma Linux 9￼
In this guide we will learn how to install and configure MariaDB in Alma Linux 9.
MariaDB is an open-source one of the most popular relational database management system (RDBMS) that is a highly compatible drop-in replacement of MySQL. It is built upon the values of performance, stability, and openness, and MariaDB Foundation ensures contributions will be accepted on technical merit.
Setup Multinode Elasticsearch 8.x Cluster - kifarunix.com
Follow through this tutorial to learn how to setup multinode Elasticsearch 8.x cluster. As of this writing, Elastic Stack 8.3 is the current release. This means that Elasticsearch 8.3, one of the major components of the Elastics Stack is also the current release version as of this writing.
How to install FL Studio 20.9.2.2963 on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install FL Studio 20.9.2.2963 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Summer [GNOME] Maps
So, as tradition has it here's the (Northern Hemisphere) summer blog post about GNOME Maps. One large under-the-hood change I've made in Maps since last time is migrating the JS code to use ES6 modules. So, using “import” instead of referring modules as objects from the old-school global “imports” object in GJS.
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Videos: GNU Guix, Rust, Security, and Mycroft
Modding With Arduino: eXaDrums, Voltage Meter, and More
How to Install Gitea using Docker on Ubuntu 22.04
How to Install Gitea using Docker on Ubuntu 22.04