Modding With Arduino: eXaDrums, Voltage Meter, and More
-
eXaDrums is an open source, low-latency electronic drum system | Arduino Blog
For apartment-dwelling drummers, electronic drums are really the only option. While cheap electronic drum sets are on the market, they aren’t much more than noise-making toys. High-end sets, on the other hand, cost thousands of dollars. To make high-end hardware and software accessible to DIYers, Jeremy Oden developed an open source, low-latency electronic drum system called eXaDrums.
Electronic drum sets consist of three major subsystems: the triggers (the drum pads that you strike), a trigger board that registers those strikes, and a processing unit. The processing unit can either pump out sound itself (through synthesis or sampling) or send a MIDI signal to an external system. The eXaDrums project contains all of this hardware, as well as the software to run it. Oden developed that software carefully to be operating system agnostic and to maintain a low latency so there is no audible delay between a beat and the sound output.
-
Voltage Meter with Arduino Uno: Measure up to 30V
To measure a range from 0V to 30V, a voltage divider circuit enables you to linearly reduce the input to 5V and create a voltage meter with Arduino
In this tutorial, I’ll show you how to build a voltage meter with Arduino Uno, able to deal with a 0-30V range. This tutorial provides the coding, wiring diagram and component list.
-
NORVI GSM industrial controller with WiFi and cellular connectivity supports Arduino or ESP-IDF programming - CNX Software
We’ve already seen ESP32 WiFI & Bluetooth SoC combined with a cellular modem several times already, and a couple of days ago, I wrote about LILYGO T-A7068X ESP23 board with a 4G LTE modem. Iconic Devices team has made another cellular ESP32 product with the NORVI GSM industrial controller.
The DIN-Rail mountable USB programmable controller is offered with a choice of SIMCOM SIM800L 2G-only modem or QUECTEL EC21-G modem adding 3G UMTS/HSPDA+ and 4G LTE cellular connectivity. It also offers Ethernet connectivity, digital and analog inputs, relay outputs, and a small 0.96-inch OLED information display with options varying depending on the exact model.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 367 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Summer [GNOME] Maps
So, as tradition has it here's the (Northern Hemisphere) summer blog post about GNOME Maps. One large under-the-hood change I've made in Maps since last time is migrating the JS code to use ES6 modules. So, using “import” instead of referring modules as objects from the old-school global “imports” object in GJS.
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Videos: GNU Guix, Rust, Security, and Mycroft
Modding With Arduino: eXaDrums, Voltage Meter, and More
Recent comments
32 min 51 sec ago
35 min 36 sec ago
40 min 24 sec ago
1 hour 1 min ago
2 hours 2 min ago
2 hours 15 min ago
2 hours 18 min ago
5 hours 49 min ago
5 hours 53 min ago
10 hours 45 min ago