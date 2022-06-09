Videos: GNU Guix, Rust, Security, and Mycroft
How to download and install GNU Guix System on Linux
Rust Coming Soon To A Linux Kernel Near You!! - Invidious
Getting rust into the Linux kernel has been a project for quite a while and it seems like it's finally reaching it's finally stages and Linus Torvalds is getting ready to merge it into the kernel.
FLOSS Weekly 687: Open Source Roundtable - Discussing Open Source Security Holes
Security with open source, the new OSSF, what Substack is doing to newsletters and newsletters are doing to blogging (and both are doing to the growing subscription economy), plus a call for open source tools that help subscribers manage their oversubscribed lives. All those and more are subjects of a roundtable discussion among Doc Searls, Katherine Druckman, Shawn Powers and Jonathan Bennett on this episode of FLOSS Weekly.
Mycroft's Mimic 3 - A Privacy-focused, open-source Text to Speech Engine - Invidious
Mimic 3 is a powerful open-source text to speech engine, brought to us by Mycroft AI. Mycroft is known for their virtual assistant reference devices, but did you know that you can download their TTS engine separately, and run it on any device you wish?
Summer [GNOME] Maps
So, as tradition has it here's the (Northern Hemisphere) summer blog post about GNOME Maps. One large under-the-hood change I've made in Maps since last time is migrating the JS code to use ES6 modules. So, using “import” instead of referring modules as objects from the old-school global “imports” object in GJS.
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Modding With Arduino: eXaDrums, Voltage Meter, and More
