This blog post is going to be a bit different from what you may have read from me in the past. Usually I write about things I am working on or things I have encountered while working that I find interesting. This is still a post about something I find interesting, but instead of directly related to the things I’ve been working on, it’s about something that Mozilla actively encourages me to do: furthering my knowledge and professional development. In this instance, I chose to read a book on Rust to try and increase my knowledge and fill in any gaps in my understanding of a programming language I use almost every day and have come to really enjoy working with. The book in question is Rust in Action by Tim McNamara. The first thing I would like to call out is the great organization of the material in the book. The first few chapters go over a lot of basic material that was perfect for a beginner to Rust, but which I felt that I was already reasonably familiar with. So, I was able to skim over a few chapters and land at just the right point where I felt comfortable with my knowledge and start reading up on the things I was ready to learn more about. This happened to be right around the end of Part 1 with the bits about lifetimes and borrowing. I have been using Rust long enough to understand a lot of how this works, but learning some of the general strategies to help deal with ownership issues was helpful, especially thinking about wrapping data in types designed to aid in movement issues.